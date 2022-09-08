Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Peppa Pig' debuts lesbian polar bear couple on popular children's cartoon

The debut is the first time a same-sex couple has been featured in Peppa Pig's 18-year history

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A popular British children's cartoon has added a same-sex polar bear couple to its show.

A new episode of "Peppa Pig," titled "Families", premiered on Channel 5 on Tuesday. In the episode, a polar bear cub is seen speaking about her lesbian parents to her class. 

"I'm Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mommy and my other mommy," the cartoon character explains to her classmates. 

Popular children's cartoon "Peppa Pig" now features a same-sex couple.

Popular children's cartoon "Peppa Pig" now features a same-sex couple. (Channel 5)

"One mommy is a doctor and one mommy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti," the child says while drawing a portrait of her family. 

PIXAR'S SHORT FILM ‘OUT’ FEATURES FIRST GAY MAIN CHARACTER

The debut is the first time a same-sex couple has been featured in the show's 18-year history. It comes after a petition demanded a gay couple on the British children's program, which got over 23,000 signatures.

Some American children have adopted a British accent after watching the "Peppa Pig" cartoon. 

Some American children have adopted a British accent after watching the "Peppa Pig" cartoon.  (Fox News)

DISNEY, PIXAR'S 'LIGHTYEAR' SEES SAME-SEX KISS RESTORED AMID CONTROVERSY WITH QUEER CHARACTER: REPORT

"Children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig, and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply through ignorance," the petition argued. "Peppa Pig is not just for entertainment, children are inevitably learning from it too."

In this April 27, 2018, photo, a woman reacts to a Peppa Pig mascot during the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing, China. 

In this April 27, 2018, photo, a woman reacts to a Peppa Pig mascot during the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing, China.  (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

"Peppa Pig" is a popular children's franchise throughout the globe, where it is watched in 180 countries. Some American parents have even reported their children speaking in British accents because of the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Peppa Pig theme park opened in Winter Haven, Florida earlier this year. The cartoon was acquired by Hasbro in a $3.8 billion dollar deal in 2019. 

Trending