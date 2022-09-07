Jesse Watters: Newsom's green dream is a nightmare for most of California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters called out Democrats’ energy policies, especially those of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: It looks like the Democrats are done trying to make it work with Joe Biden. His approval rating, terrible. Even the media is propping him up. He still can't swing it and he just called half the country fascist while looking like the emperor from Star Wars.

So, if the Democrats are having their, "It's not you, it's me," talk with Joe, who are they going to turn to for 2024? No one wants Kamala. Mayor Pete can't get anything done and we've all had enough of Hillary. So in steps Gavin Newsom . The Golden State's pretty boy is starting to look like the front-runner for the Democrats in 2024 and they're already clearing the runway. Newsom stopped by the White House earlier this summer --- remember — just to get a feel of the place.

California didn't really look that free when it was locked down for two years, but that doesn't matter to Newsom. He doesn't care about facts or results. So, it's no surprise he went to war against fossil fuels. He's already banned the sale of gas-powered lawnmowers in his state. You actually have to mow your lawn with an extension cord, dragging entangled in between your legs, and now he's going after gas-powered cars, looking to get them off the road by 2035. So, good luck driving from L.A. to San Francisco on a single charge.

I don't think freedom is having to stop and plug in for three hours, but while Newsom sells his green dream, it's become a nightmare for most of that state. California's power grid can't even handle the demand now. Wait until you have a gazillion electric cars charging at the same time. Last night, 35,000 people in Silicon Valley went without power. The state's on the brink of rolling blackouts, but don't worry, Newsom has it covered.

Newsom wants you to sweat it out in the summer and bundle up in the winter and don't even think about putting up Christmas lights.

Newsom wants you to suffer for his green fantasies. You're not allowed to crank the AC, but it looks like Newsom's cranking his in the governor's mansion.

