Sean Hannity: California in crisis as state urges citizens to conserve power

Fox News host Sean Hannity issued concern over California's dire power situation in Wednesday's opening monologue as the state looks to avoid rolling blackouts.

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, we're going to focus on one of the most pressing issues in the Golden State, and that is their massive energy crisis that is going on right now today. Now, this week, from the comfort of his own very well air-conditioned home. Look, he's even wearing long sleeves and everything you see far left socialist governor Gavin Newsom donned with a warm fleece jacket demanding that other Californians turn up their thermostats to 78 degrees, turn their lights off. And by the way, my favorite part of it is you must refrain from charging your electric vehicle that cost you $20,000 more than a gas powered vehicle because the state's power grid is totally collapsing. This from a state that just banned the sale of gas powered cars by 2035. Good luck with that plan.

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST WARNS OF ‘DIRE’ ELECTRICITY CRISIS IN CALIFORNIA: ‘IMCOMPETENCE PILED ON IDEOLOGY’

Now, meanwhile, Fang Fang's former lover, Democratic hack Eric Swalwell echoed the governor's desperate pleas, tweeting, quote, ‘It is time to rally California. We all need to do our part to help avoid power outages this week. Before 4 pm, pre-cool your home.’ …I'm sure that'll last all through the night... ‘After 4 pm, avoid the use of major appliances.’ …I don't know, maybe you can cook a fried egg outside on maybe the cement. Who knows?… '…and turn your thermostat to 78 or higher. Let's keep the lights on, California.'

You can't make this up. Now, this energy rationing and forthcoming potential blackout brownout is the direct result of the state's climate hysteria. Lawmakers now have already shut down 75% of the state's nuclear power plants. What do you expect? They are now implementing a plan to phase out all oil and gas production by 2045.