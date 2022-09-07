NBC’s Alcindor says Republican women voting Democrat for first time over new ‘enthusiasm' on abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor claimed on Wednesday that she has spoken to a number of Republican women that are voting Democrat for the first time because of "enthusiasm" surrounding abortion.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Alcindor was asked what kind of challenges Republicans are facing when it comes to voters, especially with regard to the issue of abortion.

She began by noting that Republican candidates "don’t really want to talk" about abortion, and instead would rather focus on other top problems for voters, such as inflation. She said this ambivalence to discuss abortion is perhaps a "tell-tale sign" that they believe they may have "overreached."

Alcindor then turned her attention to recent conversations she had with potential voters in Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. She said she discovered "new enthusiasm" from women who believe the "human right" of abortion is something they need to fight for.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

SUPPORT FOR LEGAL ABORTION GREW AFTER DOBBS RULING, WHICH COULD AFFECT MIDTERM ELECTION TURNOUT: WSJ POLL

"I’ve also been hearing from Republican women, especially young Republican women, who are saying they don’t want to be in a generation where they’re being told by the government what to do with their body—especially Republican women who say I didn’t want big government. I didn’t want big government in my school, I didn’t want big government anywhere else, and I certainly didn’t want big government in my doctor’s office," Alcindor added.

Democrats' midterm chances appear to be looking up as registered voters rank abortion in close second to the economy in a poll about top midterm issues, and President Biden saw another spike in his approval following recent legislative victories.

A new Wall Street Journal national poll suggested that Democrats are leading on the generic congressional ballot, with 47% saying that they would vote for a Democratic candidate if the election were held today, while Republicans lagged with 44% support.

The results show a major shift in voter direction over the past few months, after a March poll reported the GOP was leading by five percentage points.

ABORTION MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE TO DEMOCRATIC VOTERS DESPITE RECESSION RISKS, POLL SHOWS

Such survey results fall in line with a Fox News poll conducted one month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which found that a majority disagreed with the ruling.

The survey found that 61% of Americans were against the end of Roe, which included 83% of Democrats, 67% of independents. Just 36% of Republicans said they opposed the court’s decision.

When it comes to allowing abortion, bipartisan support is strongest in two instances:

In the case of an unwanted pregnancy, at least half of Democrats (50%), Republicans (84%), and independents (64%) say it should either never be legal or only permitted in the first trimester.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the mother’s life is at risk, at least half support abortion up to the second or third trimesters (Democrats 81%, GOP 52%, and independents 64%).

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady and Victoria Balara contributed to this report.