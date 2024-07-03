Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden attends Medal of Honor ceremony weeks after federal gun trial conviction

Hunter Biden appeared at the White House weeks after being convicted in a federal firearms case

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Raskin says Biden's debate performance is a 'big problem' that is prompting 'serious conversation' Video

Rep. Raskin says Biden's debate performance is a 'big problem' that is prompting 'serious conversation'

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said that the Democratic Party was in discussions as to whether President Biden will represent the party in the campaign against former President Trump.

Hunter Biden appeared at the White House on Wednesday at a Medal of Honor ceremony to posthumously honor two Civil War soldiers, weeks after his felony gun conviction. 

Biden was seen at the White House as his father posthumously awarded the military's highest honor to Union soldiers Pvt. Philip Gephart Shadrach and Pvt. George Davenport Wilson. The pair were part of a Union Army contingent that stole a Confederate train during the war in what became known as the "Great Locomotive Chase."

Each soldier’s oldest living relative accepted the award during Wednesday's ceremony.

HUNTER BIDEN HAS MAJOR CONFLICTS OF INTEREST AS TOP ADVISER TO THE MAN WHO COULD PARDON HIM

Hunter Biden at the White House

Hunter Biden arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, posthumously honoring two U.S. Army privates who were part of a daring Union Army contingent that stole a Confederate train during the Civil War. U.S. Army Pvts. Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson were captured by Confederates and executed by hanging. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Seated in the audience was the president's son, who was convicted in June of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Biden lied on a federal form when he was asked if he was an unlawful user of a firearm or addicted to controlled substances while trying to purchase a firearm from a Delaware gun shop. 

He has long been a target for Republicans because of his checkered past and possible influence within his father's administration. More recently, House Republicans were upset over reported revelations he has been sitting in on President Biden's White House meetings in recent days.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., called Hunter Biden "a walking national security threat."

"He's raked in more than $20 million from foreign entities, including the CCP, for the Biden [family]. He's also the owner of the FBI-investigated laptop from hell. … Does Hunter have the clearance necessary to sit in on high-level White House meetings with his dad?" Steube previously told Fox News Digital.

HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP RE-EMERGES AS MEDIA EMBARRASSMENT AS IT BECOMES KEY EVIDENCE AT GUN TRIAL

Images of Pvt. Philip Gephart Shadrach and Pvt. George Davenport Wilson

Civil War soldiers Pvt. Philip Gephart Shadrach and Pvt. George Davenport Wilson were honored by President Biden on Wednesday.  (U.S. Army)

During Wednesday's ceremony, Biden recalled how Shadrach and Wilson fought and died to "preserve the union and the sacred values it was founded upon: freedom, justice, fairness, unity."

"Phillip and George were willing to shed their blood to make these ideals real," Biden said.

The pair were members of a group of volunteers organized by James J. Andrews, a Kentucky-born civilian spy and scout. The mission of the group, named Andrews' Raiders, was to degrade the railway and telegraph lines used by Confederates in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

On April 12, 1862, nearly two dozen men hijacked a train named The General in Georgia. They tore up tracks and sliced through telegraph wires while taking the train north.

President Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Theresa Chandler, the great great granddaughter of Pvt. George D. Wilson.

President Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Theresa Chandler, the great-great-granddaughter of Pvt. George D. Wilson in the East Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After being chased by Confederate troops, they were eventually caught. Andrews and seven others were executed, while the others either escaped or remained prisoners of war.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.