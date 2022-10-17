Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

Humane Society facility in Reno, NV, dealing with deadly virus outbreak

11 cats have died over the past 3 weeks and over 50 cats are currently symptomatic at Reno Human Society

Associated Press
A Nevada Humane Society facility in Reno is temporarily not taking any cats and kittens in the midst of a deadly virus outbreak.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday that 11 cats have died in the past three weeks of panleukopenia. More than 50 cats have become symptomatic.

Symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea and no appetite.

An outbreak of panleukopenia has infected over 50 cats at a Reno Humane Society shelter, but the disease does not pose a threat to humans or dogs.

The disease is highly contagious. It typically affects kittens the most, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. It infects and kills cells in bone marrow, intestines and unborn kittens. But cats who are vaccinated are at low risk of infection.

It is spread through fecal matter but isn't a threat to people and dogs.

The shelter regularly cares for more than 300 cats or kittens. But with the outbreak, the facility is just trying to get healthy cats adopted or fostered.