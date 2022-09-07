Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

Human skull found at New Mexico construction site

New Mexico officials are still investigating the discovery of the human remains

Associated Press
A human skull has been found at a construction site in Ruidoso, according to police.

Albuquerque TV station KOB reported that construction crews discovered the skull on Monday while completing excavation work.

A human skull was found at a construction site in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Sept. 5, 2022.

A human skull was found at a construction site in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Sept. 5, 2022.

Police and the Office of the Medical Investigator will continue investigating the discovery of the skull.