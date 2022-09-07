Human skull found at New Mexico construction site
New Mexico officials are still investigating the discovery of the human remains
A human skull has been found at a construction site in Ruidoso, according to police.
Albuquerque TV station KOB reported that construction crews discovered the skull on Monday while completing excavation work.
Police and the Office of the Medical Investigator will continue investigating the discovery of the skull.