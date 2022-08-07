More human remains discovered at Lake Mead as waters levels drop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More human remains were found at Lake Mead on Saturday – the fourth set of remains recovered since May – as a scorching drought continues to send water levels dropping.

Visitors discovered the remains around 11:15 a.m. at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and called park rangers, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.

Park rangers set a perimeter to recover the remains with help from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s dive team.

The Clark County Medical Examiner was contacted to determine the cause of death, officials said.

NASA IMAGERY SHOWS LAS VEGAS' LAKE MEAD'S WATER LEVELS LOWEST SINCE 2000

No details about how long the remains were in the lake or the person’s gender were immediately provided as the investigation remains ongoing.

The last body discovered at Lake Mead was on July 25, when visitors called park rangers upon finding the remains partially encased in mud at the water line of the swimming area along the shore north of Hemenway Harbor marina.

The coroner at the time of the third body’s discovery said her office was continuing work to identify a man whose body was found May 1 in a rusted barrel in the Hemenway Harbor area and a man whose bones were found May 7 in a newly surfaced sandbar near Callville Bay.

The West's ongoing drought has reshaped the park's shorelines, and of June, Lake Mead’s depth is the lowest it’s been since 1937.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

NASA released images of Nevada's Lake Mead last month showing the lake's rapid decline of water since 2000. The reservoir last reached capacity in the summer of 1999, according to NASA.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When full, the United States’ largest reservoir can reach an elevation of 1,220 feet and holds 9.3 trillion gallons (36 trillion liters) of water.

Fox News’ Julia Musto and Sarah Rumpf, along with The Associated Press, contributed to this report.