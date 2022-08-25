Expand / Collapse search
Human remains found in Lake Mead identified as man who went missing for 20 years

Bones discovered in Lake Mead belong to a 42-year-old Las Vegas man

Associated Press
Authorities in Las Vegas have identified bones found in May along newly exposed Lake Mead shoreline as the remains of a 42-year-old Las Vegas man who is believed to have drowned 20 years ago.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Thomas Erndt was reported missing Aug. 2, 2002.

NASA IMAGERY SHOWS LAS VEGAS' LAKE MEAD'S WATER LEVELS LOWEST SINCE 2000

The bones were found May 7 by paddle boarders near a former marina at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

A statement from Coroner Melanie Rouse said investigators used DNA and reports of Erndt’s disappearance for the identification. An official cause and manner of death were not determined.

The bones of a man who went missing two decades ago were discovered along the newly exposed shoreline of the receding Lake Mead. Pictured: A formerly sunken boat sits upright along the shoreline of Lake Mead on June 10, 2022.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that a death announcement at the time said Erndt jumped from a boat and was presumed to have drowned.

Coroner’s investigators are still working to identify a man who was killed by a gunshot after his body was found May 1 in a rusted barrel, as well as partial human skeletal remains found July 25 and Aug. 6 near a swimming area.

FIFTH SET OF HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND AT LAKE MEAD AS DROUGHT CONDITIONS CONTINUE

Partial skeletal remains also were found Aug. 16 near the swimming area.

The water level at Lake Mead has dropped more than 170 feet, putting the reservoir at less than 30% of capacity since it was full in 1983.