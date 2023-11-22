Human remains dug up from yard in Los Angeles neighborhood linked to person missing for nearly 6 months

Homicide detectives in a Los Angeles neighborhood dug up what are believed to be the human remains of a person who went missing in June, authorities said Tuesday.

The remains were excavated from a backyard near Woodley Avenue and Woodley Place in the city’s North Hills neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

"You can’t really believe it. It’s like the weirdest thing to happen," one resident told FOX11 Los Angeles of the grisly discovery.

Footage from the scene shows law enforcement digging through the backyard of the 1-acre property near a pool and pool house.

The remains are linked to a missing persons case from June, according to police.

No details about the body or missing person were immediately provided, and police said that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will identify the remains.

Local news outlet KNBC-TV reported, citing police, that the body may be that of a male migrant worker, while a homeowner told local station KTLA that the victim was allegedly killed by a relative.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters at the scene that one individual is being booked for murder in connection to the case, without providing details about the suspect.

The individual charged was identified as 48-year-old Russell Robinson, according to KABC-TV. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail.

"Someone thought they could murder someone and hide the body," Hamilton said. "My message is very clear: the Los Angeles Police Department never gives up on homicide investigations. Ever."