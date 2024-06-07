Expand / Collapse search
Howard University revokes Diddy's honorary degree amid lawsuits and federal probe

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces numerous lawsuits and a federal investigation

Howard University announced Friday that it has revoked the honorary degree conferred upon Sean "Diddy" Combs following a unanimous vote by its Board of Trustees. 

This decision comes after a recently released video showing the rapper assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a hotel, behavior that the university deemed fundamentally incompatible with its core values.

Sean Diddy Combs wears white suit with black bow tie

Howard University has revoked an honorary degree given to Sean "Diddy" Combs. (Gareth Cattermole)

"The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014," a university spokesperson told Fox DC. "This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University."

The university’s decision came after Rolling Stone published an article detailing allegations that Combs had abused a girlfriend on campus in the late 1980s. 

