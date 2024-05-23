Rapper Sean Kingston's mom arrested on fraud, theft charges following SWAT raid at his Florida home

Sean Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, was arrested Thursday after a raid at the rapper's home in South Florida.

Deputies from the Broward County Sheriff's Office and Davie Police SWAT members served search warrants at Kingston's Southwest Ranches mansion May 23, Public Information Officer Carey Codd told Fox News Digital.

It's unclear if Kingston is affiliated with the investigation or if he was at home at the time of the raid.

"Following an investigation that began in the city of Dania Beach, this morning, May 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach District detectives along with members of BSO’s Strategic Investigations Unit and Davie Police SWAT, served arrest and search warrants at a residence in Southwest Ranches," Codd said in a statement.

"As a result of the investigation, an adult female, Janice Turner, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges."

The department noted the investigation "is active and ongoing."

Representatives for Kingston did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kingston, whose full name is Kisean Paul Anderson, found fame in 2007 with his debut single, "Beautiful Girls." He's since collaborated with Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

He was the opening act for Gwen Stefani's The Sweet Escape Tour, and on select dates for Beyoncé's The Beyoncé Experience tour in 2007.

In 2011, Kingston was involved in a near-fatal jet skiing accident in Miami after his watercraft crashed into a Miami Beach bridge. He reportedly had a broken jaw and a fractured wrist and had water in his lungs, resulting in a three-week hospital stay.

Following a three-month investigation, authorities concluded Kingston did not understand basic boating safety protocols.