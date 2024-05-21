Diddy's ex 'heartbroken' for Cassie after hotel attack video leak: 'I know exactly how she feels'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Misa Hylton, Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend and mother to his oldest son, Justin Combs, admitted she was "triggered" days after a leaked video from 2016 showed the music mogul beating his then-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

"I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her," Hylton shared on Instagram with two photos including all seven of Combs' children. "I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma."

Combs broke his silence Sunday on the video from eight years ago , which just began surfacing Friday, and while he did not mention Cassie by name, Combs said his "behavior on that video is inexcusable."

Hylton's social media post featured a photo including Justin Combs, Christian Combs and Quincy Porter. She also shared a photo of Combs' daughters; Chance, twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, and his youngest little one, Love.

"These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams," she wrote. "Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them."

Hylton added, "Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it."

Christian, Jessie and D'Lila each have the same mother, the late model Kim Porter, who dated Combs for nearly 13 years. She also had son Quincy from her previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure! Porter died in November 2018. She was 47.

Hylton continued posting on her Instagram stories, including the quote, "It's profoundly troubling to witness so many grown-aged men still exhibiting the psychological patterns of boys."

In another story, she shared, "We must stop teaching daughters to be understanding of inadequate, inappropriate or disrespectful communication or behaviors - and instead teach sons to adequately explore their inner world, communicate effectively, and behave respectfully. It is not a women's job to teach mature communication and respectful behaviors to men who were not taught how to, or men who choose not to heal, learn and grow on their own."

In a clip obtained exclusively by CNN, the rapper was seen running down a hotel hallway wearing a towel. Moments before, Cassie (Cassandra Ventura) had walked down the same hallway with bags in her hand toward the elevators.

WATCH: SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ASSAULTS CASSIE IN 2016 LOS ANGELES HOTEL INCIDENT

Once Combs reached the elevators, he grabbed Cassie by the neck and threw her to the ground. Combs then kicked her twice, picked up her bags and dragged her back down the hallway before she returned to the same area to use a phone.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses," Combs said in a clip shared Sunday. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Combs admitted, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab.

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

Cassie's legal team fired back at Combs' statement and said his word appeared to be more "about himself than the many people he has hurt."

"When Cassie and other multiple women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday," Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm representing Ventura, told Fox News Digital. "That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

Cassie accused Combs of rape and years of abuse in a bombshell lawsuit filed in November, but one day later, the former couple settled the suit for an undisclosed sum.

Cassie, whose full name is Cassandra Ventura, specifically accused Combs of raping her in her own home and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed. The R&B singer also alleged Combs "punched, beat, kicked and stomped" on her.

After the video was released Friday, the LA District Attorney's office issued a statement confirming the rap artist is "unable" to be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations.

In March, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security Investigation officials in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation. It is unclear if Combs is the target of the federal agency's investigation.

Days later, Hylton shared images from the raid and slammed the "overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian" as "deplorable."

"Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest??" she wrote. "Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed??

How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??"

Combs' attorney Aaron Dyer called the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time.