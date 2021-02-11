Houston police officer charged in connection with Capitol riot appears in federal court

Tam Dinh Pham, a former Houston police officer, has been charged with crimes in connection with his actions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The U.S. government alleges in court documents that during an interview with FBI agents Pham admitted that he had attended the rally on January 6, but denied entering the Capitol building.

In court documents the government goes on to allege that Pham agreed to show FBI agents pictures from his trip to Washington on his cell phone, but it was only after they searched his deleted photos did they find pictures and videos from inside the Capitol building.

The Houston Police Department confirms that Pham, who was with the department for 18 years and was most recently a senior police officer, was recently "relieved of duty."

Pham, who appeared virtually, is charged with "Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds."

Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ordered that Pham would not be held pending trial and will next be in court on February 23.