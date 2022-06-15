Houston man charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston authorities have apprehended and charged the suspect wanted in the fatal Monday shooting of his ex-girlfriend's 9-year-old daughter.

Jeremiah Jones, 22, is facing charges of capital murder and assault with a deadly weapon after fatally shooting the 9-year-old and wounding her mother, 29, at 404 Oxford Street, according to the Houston Police Department.

-"The family got separated. The suspect here executed a 9-year-old little girl in the apartment with a handgun," Det. Sgt. Michael Cass said Tuesday. "He then went after the mother, and she was shot."

The mother was with the child and her two other children, ages 1 and 3, watching television when Jones went to their apartment unannounced just before 10 p.m. and began firing, FOX Houston reported.

Jones then fled the scene of the shooting and remained on the run until about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, at which time authorities located the suspect in the 22300 block of Imperial Valley Drive and arrested him without incident.

"This senseless act of domestic violence hits home for me and the HPD family," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Tuesday.

HOUSTON GIRL, 9, ‘EXECUTED’ BY MOTHER'S EX-BOYFRIEND, SUSPECT ON THE RUN, POLICE SAY

A GoFundMe page identifies the 9-year-old victim as Khylie Sorrells and the 29-year-old victim as her mother, Britney Sorrells.

Khylie would have turned 10 on July 10, her mother wrote in a description for the GoFundMe page, adding that her daughter was "shot and killed by an ex boyfriend."

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"I don’t wish this type of pain on nobody especially a child [sic]," Britney wrote. Khylie was a starting basketball player and loved spending time with her two sisters, according to her mother.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m not asking for much I don’t even know where to start I’m hurting my family is wanting justice…" the mother wrote.

Following the shooting, authorities transported Khylie's mother to a nearby hospital, where she was released after receiving treatment. Khylie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.