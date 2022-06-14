Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Houston girl, 9, 'executed' by mother's ex-boyfriend, suspect on the run, police say

The 9-year-old girl was with her mother and two siblings in a Houston apartment when she was shot in the head and died, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A gunman "executed" a 9-year-old Houston girl and injured her mother Monday night and authorities are searching for the suspect as he remains on the run, police said.

The mother was with the child and her two other children, ages 1 and 3, watching television when her ex-boyfriend, identified as Jeremiah Jones, went to their apartment just before 10 p.m., Fox Houston reported. 

"The family got separated. The suspect here, executed a 9-year-old little girl in the apartment with a handgun," Det. Sgt. Michael Cass said. "He then went after the mother, and she was shot."

Khylie Sorrells, 9, was shot and killed by her mother's ex-boyfriend in a Houston apartment, authorities said. 

Khylie Sorrells, 9, was shot and killed by her mother's ex-boyfriend in a Houston apartment, authorities said.  (GoFundMe)

Jones allegedly shot the mother in the shoulder area. She survived and was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The child was taken to a hospital as well with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead

Jones and the mother do not have children and had not been married, Fox Houston reported. 

Jones, 22, was allegedly out on bond for gun-related crimes, the news station said. He has been charged with capital murder. 

Jeremiah Jones, 22, is on the run after shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her 9-year-old daughter, Houston police said. 

Jeremiah Jones, 22, is on the run after shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her 9-year-old daughter, Houston police said.  (Houston Police Department)

The shooting death comes as Houston continues to see underage victims impacted by gun violence. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called the girl a "sweet child" who was a member of the Police Activities League (PAL) program.

"This senseless act of domestic violence hits home for me and the HPD family, he said. 

