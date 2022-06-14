Houston girl, 9, 'executed' by mother's ex-boyfriend, suspect on the run, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A gunman "executed" a 9-year-old Houston girl and injured her mother Monday night and authorities are searching for the suspect as he remains on the run, police said.

The mother was with the child and her two other children, ages 1 and 3, watching television when her ex-boyfriend, identified as Jeremiah Jones, went to their apartment just before 10 p.m., Fox Houston reported.

"The family got separated. The suspect here, executed a 9-year-old little girl in the apartment with a handgun," Det. Sgt. Michael Cass said. "He then went after the mother, and she was shot."

TEXAS FAMILY LAWSUIT ALLEGES SURGEON GAVE 4-YEAR-OLD BOY VASECTOMY DURING HERNIA OPERATION

Jones allegedly shot the mother in the shoulder area. She survived and was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The child was taken to a hospital as well with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead.

Jones and the mother do not have children and had not been married, Fox Houston reported.

Jones, 22, was allegedly out on bond for gun-related crimes, the news station said. He has been charged with capital murder.

The shooting death comes as Houston continues to see underage victims impacted by gun violence. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called the girl a "sweet child" who was a member of the Police Activities League (PAL) program.

"This senseless act of domestic violence hits home for me and the HPD family, he said.