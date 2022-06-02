Houston bail company accused of charging low bonds raided by FBI: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI agents on Thursday raided the Houston office of a bail bond company accused of charging low bond amounts, which has helped free some suspects in high-profile murder cases, according to local reports.

The agents targeted Aable Bail Bonds in the downtown area, Fox Houston reported. Boxes taken from the office were seen being placed in an 18-wheel truck. The company is known for charging less than 10% of bond amounts and sometimes offers payment plans, the report said.

"The FBI confirms that we are presently leading a legitimate multi-agency law enforcement operation with fellow members of Texas Anti-Gang Task Force at the 1600 block of Austin St. in Houston," an FBI statement said. "Given the ongoing nature of the matter, we are not permitted to comment further."

The bond company is owned by a family, according to the report.

"High risk meaning there's usually not any collateral the co-signers are usually not creditworthy it's less money put down there's not a great support system with family and friends," Mario Garza, president of the Harris County Bail Bond Association, told the news outlet.

Bond has been an ongoing issue in Harris County following reports that many suspects have been released from police custody only to re-offend, including committing murder.

Aable Bail Bonds came under scrutiny after local officials last year looked into requiring all bonding companies to require 10% of bond amounts. The family-owned business has posted bonds for suspects like Gerald Wayne Williams, 35, who is accused of killing a 17-year-old boy who was shot while traveling home from a Houston Astros game last year.

"Most likely they didn't come anywhere near the $35,000 which you would traditionally pay 10 percent it was probably more like 2 percent," said Paul Castro, David's father. "So this woman in particular the woman who owns it her signature is on the line that put my son's accused killer back on the streets."

The business also bonded out Deon Ledet, who had seven prior felony convictions before he allegedly shot and killed a Houston police officer before taking his own life last year.

An employee for the company declined to comment to Fox News.