Houston authorities looking for 'Big Shades Bandit' linked to three bank heists

An alleged bank robber with a penchant for large black sunglasses is being sought in connection with a series of heists.

The FBI said the unidentified suspect known as the "Big Shades Bandit" wore the over sized shades during his first known robbery on June 29 inside a First Convenience Bank.

He robbed another First Convenience Bank on Aug. 13 and struck again on Tuesday.

Authorities said he approached the same bank at a different location in his most recent heist, approached the teller and handed a note demanding cash while brandishing a gun.

In addition to sunglasses, the bandit wore a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap as well as a black gaiter-style mask, a black Magellan brand long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and black and white shoes, authorities said.