©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Houston authorities looking for 'Big Shades Bandit' linked to three bank heists

The "Big Shades Bandit" allegedly handed a teller a note demanding cash and displayed a gun firing a Tuesday bank robbery

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An alleged bank robber with a penchant for large black sunglasses is being sought in connection with a series of heists. 

The FBI said the unidentified suspect known as the "Big Shades Bandit" wore the over sized shades during his first known robbery on June 29 inside a First Convenience Bank.

He robbed another First Convenience Bank on Aug. 13 and struck again on Tuesday.

Houston authorities are searching for the "Big Shades Bandit" who robbed at least three banks since June. 

Authorities said he approached the same bank at a different location in his most recent heist, approached the teller and handed a note demanding cash while brandishing a gun

In addition to sunglasses, the bandit wore a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap as well as a black gaiter-style mask, a black Magellan brand long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and black and white shoes, authorities said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.