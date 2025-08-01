Hot dogs spill across interstate after tractor trailer crash to clog commute for steamed motorists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A truck carrying hot dogs was involved in a crash along a Pennsylvania interstate, causing a messy traffic jam with hot dogs scattered across the interstate.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said that a tractor trailer ran into some mechanical issues along Interstate 83 on Friday, just north of the Maryland state line, which caused it to crash into another vehicle.

The crash caused the truck to brush up against the concrete dividers, causing the trailer to be forced open. When that happened, numerous hot dogs spilled out of the truck.

WIND TURBINE BLADE CRASHES INTO TRAFFIC ON BUSY NORTHEAST INTERSTATE

"Once those leave the truck and hit the road, that’s all garbage, and it’s still pretty warm," Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman said.

Officials said four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

TRUCK EXPLOSION CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN SUBURBAN CHICAGO NEIGHBORHOOD AS LEAKING PROPANE TO BLAME: OFFICIALS

Dauberman said he learned something from the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can tell you personally, hot dogs are very slippery," Dauberman said. "I did not know that."

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.