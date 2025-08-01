Expand / Collapse search
Hot dogs spill across interstate after tractor trailer crash to clog commute for steamed motorists

Fire chief discovers frankfurters are 'very slippery' during cleanup of Interstate 83 crash in Pennsylvania

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
A truck carrying hot dogs was involved in a crash along a Pennsylvania interstate, causing a messy traffic jam with hot dogs scattered across the interstate.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said that a tractor trailer ran into some mechanical issues along Interstate 83 on Friday, just north of the Maryland state line, which caused it to crash into another vehicle.

The crash caused the truck to brush up against the concrete dividers, causing the trailer to be forced open. When that happened, numerous hot dogs spilled out of the truck.

Truck carrying hot dogs

Rescue crews clean up a truckload of hot dogs that spilled out of a tractor-trailer on Friday, along Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury, Pa. (Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company via AP)

"Once those leave the truck and hit the road, that’s all garbage, and it’s still pretty warm," Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman said.

Officials said four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said that a tractor trailer ran into some mechanical issues along Interstate 83. (Pennsylvania State Police )

Dauberman said he learned something from the incident.

Hot dog with mustard on it

A hot dog on a bun topped with yellow mustard. (iStock)

"I can tell you personally, hot dogs are very slippery," Dauberman said. "I did not know that."

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.