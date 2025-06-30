Expand / Collapse search
Maryland

Wind turbine blade crashes into traffic on busy Northeast interstate

1 person hospitalized after renewable energy component causes multi-lane closure on I-70

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published | Updated
One person is reported injured after a wind turbine blade broke loose from a truck and crashed into traffic on Interstate 70 in Maryland.

It happened early Monday morning in Washington County, the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"At approximately 5:30 a.m., a tractor trailer traveling westbound on I-70 was pulling a wind turbine blade that struck the guardrail causing the blade to go partially into the eastbound lanes," a statement said. "The blade was then clipped by a tractor trailer traveling eastbound."

The crash resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes of I-70 at I-81 and two lanes in the eastbound direction, the Maryland SHA said on X. 

Wind turbine blade on MD interstate

A wind turbine blade broke loose from a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Maryland on June 30, 2025. (Maryland Department of Transportation)

All lanes were reopened by 8:28 a.m., a subsequent post said.

The scene, captured by a Maryland Department of Transportation camera, showed the blade in the middle of the interstate while impacting traffic on both sides. 

Aerial wind turbine view in Maryland

Turbines from the Roth Rock wind farm on Backbone Mountain next to the Mettiki Coal processing plant on Aug. 23, 2022, in Oakland, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla)

"Heavy tow crews were able to back the truck up after the guardrail was cut out and get the trailer back onto the westbound lanes.  The entire unit was then driven up to I-70 west of Md. Rt. 63 and parked on the wide shoulder," SHA's statement said. 

Maryland wind turbine closeup

The Roth Rock project in Oakland, Maryland, has 20 Nordex N90/2500 turbines and has been operating since 2011. ( Chip Somodevilla)

The one person taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, according to FOX 5 DC. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 