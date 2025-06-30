Wind turbine blade crashes into traffic on busy Northeast interstate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person is reported injured after a wind turbine blade broke loose from a truck and crashed into traffic on Interstate 70 in Maryland.

It happened early Monday morning in Washington County, the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"At approximately 5:30 a.m., a tractor trailer traveling westbound on I-70 was pulling a wind turbine blade that struck the guardrail causing the blade to go partially into the eastbound lanes," a statement said. "The blade was then clipped by a tractor trailer traveling eastbound."

The crash resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes of I-70 at I-81 and two lanes in the eastbound direction, the Maryland SHA said on X.

TEXAS DRIVER CATCHES DRAMATIC PARTIAL OVERPASS COLLAPSE ON VIDEO

All lanes were reopened by 8:28 a.m., a subsequent post said.

The scene, captured by a Maryland Department of Transportation camera, showed the blade in the middle of the interstate while impacting traffic on both sides.

TWO INJURED AFTER MILITARY VEHICLE CRASHES OVER HIGHWAY RETAINING WALL, PLUNGES 30 FEET ONTO ROAD BELOW

"Heavy tow crews were able to back the truck up after the guardrail was cut out and get the trailer back onto the westbound lanes. The entire unit was then driven up to I-70 west of Md. Rt. 63 and parked on the wide shoulder," SHA's statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The one person taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, according to FOX 5 DC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.