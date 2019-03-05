Homeless New Jersey man who allegedly stole car tracked down by footprints in snow: police

A homeless man in New Jersey who allegedly hopped into another man’s car and drove away before crashing it was reportedly tracked down by police who simply followed his footprints in the snow.

Malik Evans, 23, was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly got into an unattended running car in Hackensack and sped away.

The owner of the vehicle told police that he had left the keys in the ignition, the doors unlocked and the car running at local restaurant Pollos Mario, ABC 7 reported.

Moments after Evans drove away from the restaurant, he crashed the vehicle near Blanchard Terrace and took off on foot, officials said. Nobody was injured in the crash.

Police reportedly tracked him down to an area behind some homes using the footprints in the snow. Officer Michael Reo told ABC 7 that Evans was found near a storage bin, on his back, staring up at the sky.

"From the street to the backyard, you could see exactly the pattern," Reo said. "At that point, there was one set of tracks which I knew was the suspect."

Evans reportedly resisted arrest before ultimately taken into custody. He is accused of motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest and was released on a summons.