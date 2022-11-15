Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Homeless man stabs 3 people inside Los Angeles Target, suspect shot: police

The suspect was shot after the stabbing incidents

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A homeless man in Los Angeles, California, stabbed multiple people shopping inside a Target store Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attack occurred around 6:20 p.m. local time at the store located at the shopping complex at Figueroa and 7th streets. 

The suspect grabbed a knife off a store shelf before stabbing two people and punching a third. The suspect was shot after the stabbings by a security guard, police said.

DRIVER SLAMS INTO SOUTH LOS ANGELES CARNIVAL, INJURING 6

A homeless man in Los Angeles, California, stabbed three people shopping inside a Target store Tuesday night, according to police.

A homeless man in Los Angeles, California, stabbed three people shopping inside a Target store Tuesday night, according to police. (Reuters)

Police vehicles and ambulances responded to the area. Crime-scene tape cordoned off the area for an investigation.

CALIFORNIA MAN SHOT AND KILLED IN HIS CAR WHILE TALKING TO FRIEND ON FACETIME

The attack occurred around 6:20 p.m. local time at the store located at the shopping complex at Figueroa and 7th streets.

The attack occurred around 6:20 p.m. local time at the store located at the shopping complex at Figueroa and 7th streets. (iStock)

First responders reportedly searched through the store for additional victims as shoppers sheltered in place.

MOUNTAIN LION FOUND DEAD IN LA, POSSIBLY STRUCK BY VEHICLE

Police vehicles and ambulances responded to the area. Crime-scene tape cordoned off the area for an investigation.

Police vehicles and ambulances responded to the area. Crime-scene tape cordoned off the area for an investigation. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two people were rushed to the hospital by ambulance. One person, believed to be the suspect, is in critical condition.