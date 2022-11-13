Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Driver slams into South Los Angeles carnival, injuring 6

The six victims ranged in age from 30 years old to 50 years old, LAFD reported

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An investigation was underway in Los Angeles after a person drove through a street carnival in the city's historic South Central area Saturday night injuring six people, according to FOX 11 LA.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Trinity Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted. 

After driving into the carnival, the driver then fled the scene.

LAFD said all six of the victims range from 30 years old to 50 years old and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

MAN CRASHES CAR INTO CROWD HONORING VICTIMS OF FIRE, LEAVING 1 DEAD, 17 HURT: POLICE

Aeriel views captured by Fox 11 LA show the scene at a carnival after a driver plowed through the event, injuring six people.

Aeriel views captured by Fox 11 LA show the scene at a carnival after a driver plowed through the event, injuring six people. (Fox 11 LA)

Aerial pictures taken by FOX 11's helicopter show crime scene tape around the carnival and several pop-up tents with damage from the crash.

There were also multiple ambulances at the site awaiting patients to transport to the hospital.

CALIFORNIA MAN SHOT AND KILLED IN HIS CAR WHILE TALKING TO FRIEND ON FACETIME

Los Angeles first responders investigating after a car drove into a carnival in south LA.

Los Angeles first responders investigating after a car drove into a carnival in south LA. (Fox 11 LA)

Though a suspect is not in custody as of early Sunday morning, police identified the suspect's car as a white Porsche. Los Angeles police officers were seen investigating it near the carnival.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. 