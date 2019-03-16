Homeless man accused of killing decorated college golfer wrote letter saying he wants to plead guilty: report

The homeless man accused of killing decorated Iowa State University golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena wrote a note indicating that he wanted to plead guilty, reports stated.

Collin Richards, 22, is accused of killing Barquin, an international student from Spain studying at Iowa State University in September. The civil engineering student, who was Iowa State’s Female Athlete of the Year, died of multiple stab wounds. Her body was found in a pond on the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa.

District Judge Bethany Currie said she read the letter from Richards on Thursday, the Des Moines Register reported. The handwritten note, with multiple spelling errors, read: “I would like to take care of my case, I would like to do (whatever) it is to move forward ending the case, (plea) of guilty if it takes that thank you & sorry I do plead guilty.”

The media outlet reported that this was not the first time Richards “filed a handwritten letter in court.” In December, he wrote a note asking the judge to help him “with documents in his case.”

Richards was charged with first-degree murder and ordered jailed on a $5 million cash-only bond at the county jail. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is slated to begin in September and if convicted, he could face life in prison.

Richards was reportedly living in a tent in a temporary camp near the golf course, and he allegedly told an acquaintance about his "urge to rape and kill a woman," according to the complaint. Police said they recovered a knife in Richards' possession and noted he had several scratches on his face and a deep laceration on his left hand.

The Des Moines Register reported that Richards has an extensive criminal history including a January 2015 incident where he threatened to shoot store clerks when they confronted him about stealing two energy drinks at a Bayard convenience store.

Barquin, a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, became the second women’s golfer at Iowa State to earn medalist honors at a conference tournament when claiming the 2018 Big 12 Championship. The 22-year-old was one of the university’s most accomplished golfers in its history.

