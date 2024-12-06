Home security products to protect against squatters, intruders, keep loved ones safe

This holiday season, consider giving the gift of home security to your loved ones.

There's an abundance of products on the market that provide an extra layer of security for any property, whether it be a primary residence or rental space.

Security cameras are one option that can be easily installed to instantly provide 24/7 surveillance of a property.

Smart light bulbs are another idea that can not only be a money saver, but can be scheduled to be turned on and off at certain times, giving an illusion that someone is home, even in the event that no one is.

The installation of surveillance cameras is a great first step towards home security.

This is a security item that experts often advise homeowners to install.

"If you're going to be away from this home, you absolutely need to be monitoring your home," George Huntoon, a Texas Realtor out of Houston previously told Fox News Digital, adding that cameras, alarms and alarm systems are both good ways to monitor homes.

Becoming friendly with neighbors is also important to home security, so you can each help each other by keeping an eye on things when one person is away.

There are many different companies that sell easy-to-install security cameras.

Security cameras can be connected right to a mobile phone, and detect any motion that happens around the house.

Security cameras range in price, depending on the brand and the package purchased.

SimpliSafe, Ring, Eufy, Lorex and Blink are all among popular brands that sell home security systems.

If you are buying for someone who often travels or has a pet at home, an indoor camera is something else to consider.

A doorbell camera seamlessly blends into the entrance of a home.

They are sleek in their design, with a bit less bulkiness than a traditional security camera.

Ring doorbell cameras are popular ones to purchase.

They can be easily attached next to the front door of a house, and pick up clear video of anyone who shows up at the property.

Smart light bulbs are a gift that can save the recipient money on their monthly bills, as well as provide another layer of security to any home they are used in.

Smart light bulbs can be controlled with the click of a button on a mobile phone.

Smart lights provide the ability to put the bulbs on a schedule, or turn them on and off even when the homeowner isn't around.

This feature can be used to make a house appear to be occupied, even when no one is home.

A simple door stop with an alarm can be bought for a low cost.

This can be placed behind any door, and when someone goes to open it, an alarm will be triggered.

This can give homeowners and renters alike peace of mind.

Window alarms can be easily set up on doors and windows around the home.

Ring is one company that has window and door sensors.

Once these devices are installed and connected to a mobile device, potential intrusions will be detected through an alarm.

If the loved one you are buying for already has Ring devices installed in their home, a window and door contact sensor from the brand makes a good addition to their surveillance system.