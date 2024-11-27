Expand / Collapse search
Security camera buys to help owners keep an eye on properties, keep out intruders

This holiday season, give the gift of security to your loved ones

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
The CyberGuy highlights features to consider.

This holiday season, consider giving the gift of home security to your loved ones. 

There are many different technological devices that can be purchased for home protection, but one of the most popular and widely used is security cameras. 

Security cameras can be placed in different areas on the interior and exterior of a home, providing 24-hour indoor and outdoor surveillance. Security cameras keep an eye on properties whether you are home or away. They can help protect homes against squatters while a property is vacant. They can also be helpful in theft, especially when it comes to stolen packages. 

Additionally, security cameras often come with two-way audio. This is especially convenient for speaking to guests or when getting a package delivered. 

Having a security camera provides a lot of peace of mind for homeowners and renters alike. For those who have multiple rental properties that may not be occupied at all the time, security cameras allow landlords to have eyes on their property at all times, even when they aren't physically around. 

Below are just a handful of the many home security cameras you can purchase for loved ones. 

Split photo of woman setting up indoor security camera and an outdoor security camera on the exterior of a home

Security cameras are typically easy to install, and provide 24/7 surveillance of properties.  (iStock)

  1. SimpliSafe
  2. Eufy
  3. Ring
  4. Google Nest
  5. Lorex
  6. Blink

1. SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe has tons of different packages to choose from, with indoor and outdoor options available. 

SimpliSafe devices can be used in houses, apartments and businesses. 

Users can get access to crisp and clear video taken by their cameras right to their phone using the mobile app.

In addition, SimpliSafe has 24/7 professional monitoring. Agents have access to activate spotlights and sirens and can speak through the device in the case of an intrusion. 

2. Eufy

Under the Eufy umbrella are a long line of different cameras, including the SoloCam.

Eufy offers lots of different bundles, so you are sure to find one that meets the needs of who you are purchasing the security devices for.

Eufy cameras take clear video around the clock. Most cameras under the brand keep footage for 30 to 90 days, according to the Eufy website. 

Home security videos displayed on an iPad

Home security cameras allow you to see live video of properties through a phone or tablet.  (iStock)

3. Ring

Ring products are a popular choice for security cameras. 

Ring has both indoor and outdoor cameras for sale, but one of their favored products is their doorbell. 

Ring doorbells come at a low cost, and can easily be installed in any home. 

When motion is detected, the owner will be notified by the Ring doorbell. Live video of what is happening outside will be available, plus homeowners can have a conversation with whoever is outside through the devices' two-way audio. 

Ring also produces a line of products to keep pets safe. 

Ring doorbell

Many security companies, like Ring, also have doorbell security cameras. These are ideal for those who don't want a bulky camera attached to their home, and would rather opt for a more subtle device.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

One pet product sold by Ring is their pet tags. These tags can help to locate a lost pet quickly. 

Ring also has indoor cameras, so eyes can be kept on pets while the owner is away. 

4. Google Nest

Google Nest cameras are compact and can be easily installed inside and outside the home. 

The Nest Cam has a battery powered option, if you don't want to worry about pesky wires. There is also a power cable option. 

The outdoor cameras are weather resistant and have speakers to communicate with visitors if needed. 

Google Nest indoor camera

Many companies offer indoor security cameras in addition to outdoor devices.  (Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Users will need to have the Google Home app installed on their mobile device or tablet in order to use Google Nest cameras. 

Google also has small Nest Cams that can be placed inside the home. 

Additionally, Google offers two wired and battery doorbells to see who is at the door at any time. 

The sleek design of these doorbells seamlessly blends with the exterior of the home it is placed on. 

Google Nest camera on outside of home

Google has wireless and wired cameras that can be installed on the exterior of homes.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

5. Lorex

Lorex has an abundance of products, including a dual lens camera offering panoramic views. 

During the day or night, you can rest assured that Lorex security cameras will capture any movement. 

The Lorex security products range in price, size and purpose, so you can find one within your budget and that fits the needs of whomever you are buying for. 

6. Blink

Many of the Blink security cameras are very compact, so they won't take up a ton of space, or stand out on the home they are placed on. 

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one popular option that you can shop for ahead of the holidays. 

The camera comes in a square shape, and is wireless for an easy set-up and sleek look. 

Up close photo of Blink security camera

Blink home security cameras are affordable and can be quickly installed.  (Neil Godwin/T3 Magazine/Future via Getty Images)

The camera is also weather resistant. It features two-way audio and takes clear video day and night. 

Blink also has a video doorbell as well as indoor cameras. 

