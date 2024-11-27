Security camera buys to help owners keep an eye on properties, keep out intruders

This holiday season, consider giving the gift of home security to your loved ones.

There are many different technological devices that can be purchased for home protection, but one of the most popular and widely used is security cameras.

Security cameras can be placed in different areas on the interior and exterior of a home, providing 24-hour indoor and outdoor surveillance. Security cameras keep an eye on properties whether you are home or away. They can help protect homes against squatters while a property is vacant. They can also be helpful in theft, especially when it comes to stolen packages.

Additionally, security cameras often come with two-way audio. This is especially convenient for speaking to guests or when getting a package delivered.

Having a security camera provides a lot of peace of mind for homeowners and renters alike. For those who have multiple rental properties that may not be occupied at all the time, security cameras allow landlords to have eyes on their property at all times, even when they aren't physically around.

Below are just a handful of the many home security cameras you can purchase for loved ones.

SimpliSafe has tons of different packages to choose from, with indoor and outdoor options available.

SimpliSafe devices can be used in houses, apartments and businesses.

Users can get access to crisp and clear video taken by their cameras right to their phone using the mobile app.

In addition, SimpliSafe has 24/7 professional monitoring. Agents have access to activate spotlights and sirens and can speak through the device in the case of an intrusion.

Under the Eufy umbrella are a long line of different cameras, including the SoloCam.

Eufy offers lots of different bundles, so you are sure to find one that meets the needs of who you are purchasing the security devices for.

Eufy cameras take clear video around the clock. Most cameras under the brand keep footage for 30 to 90 days, according to the Eufy website.

Ring products are a popular choice for security cameras.

Ring has both indoor and outdoor cameras for sale, but one of their favored products is their doorbell.

Ring doorbells come at a low cost, and can easily be installed in any home.

When motion is detected, the owner will be notified by the Ring doorbell. Live video of what is happening outside will be available, plus homeowners can have a conversation with whoever is outside through the devices' two-way audio.

Ring also produces a line of products to keep pets safe.

One pet product sold by Ring is their pet tags. These tags can help to locate a lost pet quickly.

Ring also has indoor cameras, so eyes can be kept on pets while the owner is away.

Google Nest cameras are compact and can be easily installed inside and outside the home.

The Nest Cam has a battery powered option, if you don't want to worry about pesky wires. There is also a power cable option.

The outdoor cameras are weather resistant and have speakers to communicate with visitors if needed.

Users will need to have the Google Home app installed on their mobile device or tablet in order to use Google Nest cameras.

Google also has small Nest Cams that can be placed inside the home.

Additionally, Google offers two wired and battery doorbells to see who is at the door at any time.

The sleek design of these doorbells seamlessly blends with the exterior of the home it is placed on.

Lorex has an abundance of products, including a dual lens camera offering panoramic views.

During the day or night, you can rest assured that Lorex security cameras will capture any movement.

The Lorex security products range in price, size and purpose, so you can find one within your budget and that fits the needs of whomever you are buying for.

Many of the Blink security cameras are very compact, so they won't take up a ton of space, or stand out on the home they are placed on.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one popular option that you can shop for ahead of the holidays.

The camera comes in a square shape, and is wireless for an easy set-up and sleek look.

The camera is also weather resistant. It features two-way audio and takes clear video day and night.

Blink also has a video doorbell as well as indoor cameras.