How to protect your deliveries from getting stolen by porch pirates

As the holiday season approaches, the excitement of gift-giving can quickly turn into anxiety over package theft. With porch pirates on the prowl, your carefully delivered gifts can vanish right from your doorstep. In 2023 alone, a staggering 119 million packages were reported stolen , meaning one in every 180 deliveries disappeared into thin air.

Cities like Seattle, Memphis and San Diego have become hot spots for these unfortunate heists.

If you’ve ever found yourself racing home to rescue a package, asking neighbors to keep an eye out or, worst of all, falling victim to these sneaky thieves, you’re not alone. But don’t worry! We’ve got some tips that could save you from the holiday headache of package theft. Let’s dive in.

I’M GIVING AWAY A $500 GIFT CARD FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Tip 1: Get security cameras

First things first, consider installing security cameras around your home. Having a good camera system can really make a difference when it comes to deterring those sneaky thieves. Depending upon how well your police department responds to porch pirate package theft, position your video doorbell to capture the face of the pirate and your package deliveries. A Video Doorbell can push notifications to get a phone alert whenever anyone or anything approaches your door, even if they don't ring the doorbell.

Also, you might want to consider adding a couple of nearly invisible wireless cameras on tree limbs near the street at your house. We did it in hopes of being able to record a license plate if ever needed for police. I can set them to send a notification when the camera detects a person or car.

When you’re shopping for cameras, look for high-resolution video so you can see everything clearly, even at night, with night vision capabilities. Motion detection is a must. It’ll alert you if someone gets too close to your front door. Plus, two-way audio lets you talk to anyone at your door, whether it’s a delivery person or someone who shouldn’t be there. And don’t forget about cloud storage. This way, you can easily access footage whenever you need it. Check out my top picks for the six best outdoor security cameras .

Pro tip: If your camera has the feature, set your video camera to notify you when it identifies packages within view.

GET MORE OF MY TOP PICKS TO AMP UP YOUR HOME SECURITY

Tip 2: Use tracking apps

Next up, make sure you're using tracking apps for your deliveries. Most shipping companies offer tracking services that let you follow your package from the moment it leaves the warehouse until it arrives at your home.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

If you sign up for USPS Informed Delivery , you’ll get digital previews of what’s coming to your mailbox, which is super handy. You can set up email or text alerts for delivery updates so you’re always in the loop about when your packages are arriving. Some retailers even send you photos once your package has been delivered, giving you extra reassurance that it made it safely.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY LAPTOP DEALS

Tip 3: Make sure someone is home

Now, let’s talk about timing. It’s important to have someone around to receive packages as soon as they arrive. This can be tricky since many deliveries happen during work hours. If you can swing it, try working from home on days when important packages are expected. If that’s not possible, coordinate with friends, family members or roommates so someone is always there to grab the delivery right away.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

BEST HOME SECURITY SYSTEMS

Tip 4: Coordinate with your neighbors

Don’t underestimate the power of community. Teaming up with your neighbors can be a game-changer in preventing package theft. Sign up for neighborhood porch pirate alerts from popular local networks like Neighbors and Nextdoor apps. This is where people often post when they've had a package stolen and sometimes upload videos or images of the suspected porch pirates. Plus, making an agreement with trusted neighbors to watch each other’s packages can really enhance security; there's strength in numbers.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY PRINTER DEALS

Tip 5: Have the package delivered somewhere else

If home delivery feels too risky, consider alternative delivery options that offer more security. Many people choose to have their packages sent to their workplace if allowed; this way, they’re less likely to be stolen than sitting on a porch all day. Retailers often provide secure pickup points where you can collect your packages at your convenience. Renting a P.O. Box or using services that hold packages for pickup at local shipping facilities are also great options for those valuable items.

KURT’S UNBEATABLE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Tip 6: Request a signature confirmation

Another way to prevent package theft is to request a signature confirmation for your deliveries. This means that the delivery person will not leave the package at your door unless someone signs for it. You can request a signature confirmation from most delivery services, such as FedEx, UPS, USPS and DHL. This option may cost extra, but it can give you peace of mind that your package will not be stolen.

Tip 7: Send to remote pick-up locations

Did you know that most delivery services now offer remote pick-up locations? These can be secure lockers, post offices or retail counters. Amazon has hundreds of Amazon Lockers and pick-up counters across the country, which are free for Prime members. See how far away the nearest Amazon Locker is located from your home.

When you're checking out, just click on Change next to your shipping address, then select Find a pickup location near you to see your options. Once your package is delivered, you'll get a notification or email with a code to retrieve it from the locker or pick-up point. Some items can even be returned at these locations.

Tip 8: Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery

We added a strong deadbolt to the door leading into the house from the garage before signing up. Now, when we are not home, an Amazon delivery can be placed securely inside our garage using the free service called Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery. The addition of a smart garage controller is the first step. Once you've signed up for Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, pick Key Delivery when checking out on Amazon to have your packages securely put in the garage. I really like that you can block access to your garage any time you want. The driver never needs your garage code, and access only works for their one-time delivery.

Tip 9: Provide a delivery box

Another great option is to invest in a delivery box that allows packages to be securely dropped off and stored discreetly. Just remember that you'll need to inform delivery personnel about using the box and how it works.

Tip 10: Sign up for delivery notifications

You can get an alert each time a package arrives at your doorstep. Both FedEx and UPS will send a text when you've just received a delivery. Amazon will also send you a shipment text letting you know a package has just been delivered.

To set up Amazon delivery notifications , follow these quick steps.

Log on to the Amazon site

Go to Your Account section

section Scroll down to the Communication and Content section

section Tap Shipment Updates via Text

Follow the on-screen instructions, tap Subscribe

Kurt's key takeaways

Remember, simple actions like installing security cameras, using tracking apps and coordinating with neighbors can go a long way in protecting your packages. So, as you prepare for the holiday season, take these tips to heart and enjoy a worry-free gift-giving experience. Let's keep those porch pirates at bay and ensure that every package arrives safely at your doorstep.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Have you ever had a package stolen? If so, how did you handle the situation, and what lessons did you learn? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

KURT’S HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDES

Unbeatable Best Black Friday deals

Best gifts for Men | Women | Kids | Teens | Pet lovers

Best deals: Laptops | Desktops

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.