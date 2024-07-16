Advice from professionals on protecting your home against squatters

Stories of squatters living on property unlawfully have been told around the United States.

Homeowners often lose hundreds of thousands of dollars repairing damage left behind by squatters and from lengthy court battles to have them removed from a property.

Homeowners can learn from other squatting situations to protect themselves against a similar occurrence.

Read on for tips from homeowners and real estate professionals on how property owners can protect themselves against squatters.

While you are away, it's vital to keep an eye on your home. If you are going a long vacation, have a neighbor check in on your property.

"In a lot of neighborhoods these days — and I see it as a Realtor — people don't know each other. You don't know your neighbors. Everyone's so busy," George Huntoon, a Texas Realtor out of Houston previously told Fox News Digital. "We're all just busy, and no one talks to anyone anymore."

Make an effort to get to know your neighbors so you can look out for each other.

If you are a landlord, visit your property often to check in. If you own a property far away from your primary residence, have someone you trust keep an eye on your home when you are unable to.

Installing security cameras on the outside of your property is another great way to keep an eye on it, even when you aren't around.

"If you're going to be away from this home, you absolutely need to be monitoring your home — whether it's security cameras, alarm systems, neighbors — because if people go and move in, and no one says anything, and they can, they'll fly under the radar. Then, that's when problems start," Huntoon previously said.

Sometimes, when a person is selling a property, he has already moved on to a new home.

If you are in this situation, be sure to have someone else monitoring your home during this selling period.

"For homeowners, I would say my best tip would be if you are going to go ahead and move out of state and your home is going to be sold after you've left or if you are a distant relative and you have a family member's home that is tied up in probate, have someone keep a regular close watch on the property," Courtney Hartsfield, a Realtor from Tyler Hughes Realty Group with Horizon Realty based in Madison, Alabama, previously told Fox News Digital, sharing that those homes are "easy targets."

The laws in each state regarding squatters differ.

Certain states have laws in place that favor squatters, while other states have laws in place that allow squatters to be quickly removed from homes by law enforcement without a lengthy legal process.

One state that has passed laws to protect homeowners against squatters is Florida.

The Florida statute "now makes it easier for landlords to call the police in those specific situations where the property wasn't open to the public and the person is not a tenant. They can, in many situations, be removed by the police without the need for filing an unlawful detainer lawsuit," Jerron Kelley, partner at Kelley & Grant P.A. in Boca Raton, Florida, previously told Fox News Digital.

Since laws differ by state, it's important to familiarize yourself with your state's laws so you know what to do in the case of a squatter situation.

If there is a squatter living on your property, it's vital to get connected with a lawyer as soon as possible.

When looking for a lawyer to speak to, find one who specializes in real estate, who will have the most knowledge of the laws to help you find a solution quickly, Kelley previously said.

Many individuals have come forward to share their stories of dealing with squatters. A lot of these stories have gained national media attention and have even led to changes to laws.

One individual who has shared her story is a Florida homeowner named Patti Peeples, who had squatters in a property she was trying to sell for over a month.

When her story gained traction, she was approached by Florida legislators. Peeples ended up testifying before Florida Senate and House committees when a bill, which has since been signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, was still under consideration.

"I'm amazed, surprised and really, really encouraged what this particular case of mine showed me, and I hope (it) shows others that our legislatures can listen to everyday citizens and sometimes actually seek to efficiently make new laws to address common everyday problems," Peeples told Fox News Digital.

"It's a really great example where my story generated local news interest, local news interest generated national news interest and national coverage inspired state legislatures to act," Peeples said. "I think that's really how things should work in our country. It demonstrates the value of the free press. It demonstrates that legislators can work, in my particular case, bipartisanly. So, I think there are a lot of wins out of this that are bigger than squatting, specifically, and certainly bigger than my case."

If you have dealt with a squatter problem or know of others that have in your state talking to local legislators can help make changes to the laws to better protect homeowners.