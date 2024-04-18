6 ways homeowners and landlords can protect themselves against squatters

Squatting, whereby strangers move into the properties of American homeowners and refuse to leave, has quickly become part of the zeitgeist as a series of news-making stories have shocked the nation.

Hard-working Americans can be faced with nightmare scenarios as a result, and many are left scrambling for solutions when it’s too late. A real estate mogul even told Fox News Digital he’s concerned "something really bad is going to happen" as homeowners grow desperate.

Attorney Daniel Phillips, who specializes in landlord and tenant disputes, offers six helpful ways homeowners and landlords can prevent squatters.

Vigilance

Homeowners and landlords can install security cameras, and even hire security guards, although that is mostly applicable in commercial spaces, Phillips said. They should also visit and inspect their property on a regular basis and hire a management company.

Security

Phillips believes owners should always ensure the property is secured and there are no possible ways to enter. They should regularly check that all locks, windows, and other entry ways are closed and locked.

Discretion

Homeowners and landlords should be discrete and avoid advertising that a property is vacant. This includes not publicizing that the property is in foreclosure, or for sale, after an owner’s death, Phillips said.

Appearances

Owners should always maintain their property to avoid it appearing vacant or abandoned, as that may draw in potential squatters, Phillips said.

Recordkeeping

Phillips said homeowners should always keep certified ownership records and relevant documents on file in case they’re needed to present to authorities or in court to establish ownership.

Law enforcement

Homeowners and landlords should never attempt to remove a squatter personally and should contact local authorities, instead, according to Phillips. The police can assist in removing a squatter if the owner provides proper documents and requests the squatter prove alleged legal residency with evidence, "including, but not limited to government issued identification, leases, proof of rent payments, and utility bills," Phillips said.

