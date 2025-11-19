Holiday crime fears grow as ‘jugging’ thieves target shoppers carrying cash and gifts: ‘Only a matter of time’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities throughout the country are warning shoppers to remain vigilant ahead of their holiday errands as thieves are turning to a popular crime trend to make off with quick cash.

The trend – nicknamed "jugging" – involves criminals following victims from ATMs, banks or stores in an effort to steal their cash or new purchases, according to the FBI. Law enforcement officers typically see a rise in incidents around the holiday season, with shoppers often walking around with large sums of cash or high-cost gifts.

"Jugging is just, in my opinion, a slang term for crimes of opportunity," retired NYPD officer Bill Stanton told Fox News Digital. "Think of predators, where there are crocodiles or water creatures that hang out by the watering hole, right? And in this case, it’s an ATM or an ATM-type machine."

Numerous instances of individuals falling victim to the trend have made national headlines, with the most recent incident striking a Texas man earlier this month.

On Nov. 10, a 70-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint as he was visiting an ATM in a Walmart parking lot in Houston, according to FOX26.

Police said the suspect forced the victim to withdraw cash from the machine, then shot the man after he handed over the money. The unnamed man was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

A similar incident unfolded on April 29, when police say a Houston man was followed from a Wells Fargo Bank ATM to a car wash, where an unidentified male suspect brandished a firearm in an attempt to rob the victim, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect then fled the area on foot, before entering a white SUV and driving off, police said.

One day earlier, a man was followed from a Chase Bank in Houston, where surveillance video captured two suspects pulling up next to his vehicle on each side while the man entered a gas station convenience store, according to police. Video then captured the two suspects – who are believed to be the same individuals involved in the robbery on the following day – breaking both front windows of the victim's vehicle before removing a cash envelope from the center console.

Earlier this year, a Houston man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to the "jugging" robbery of an ATM technician, according to the Department of Justice.

According to prosecutors, 33-year-old Johnny Juwan Clark was out on supervised release for a separate robbery incident when he, along with three others, forced an ATM technician to the ground and forcibly removed hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from the machine in Midlothian, Texas.

The group was working within a Houston-based criminal organization called the "Hiram Clarke Money Team" when Clark admitted following the technician to multiple stops, before approaching the victim from behind and forcing him to the ground in front of a Chase Bank ATM, according to the DOJ.

Clark kept his fist to the back of the technician’s head as two alleged accomplices stole approximately $248,000 in cash from the machine, prosecutors said. The group then allegedly fled the scene and met at a nearby apartment complex, where the stolen money was loaded into the back of a Range Rover and driven back to Houston.

Once the cash was transported, Clark and another codefendant used a portion of the money to purchase an S-Class Mercedes-Benz and jewelry, according to prosecutors.

Clark's attorney and the Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"It's more of a want issue," Stanton said. "And if the economy isn't going in their favor, it's more of a motivating factor – that, and the holidays."

According to Stanton, criminals often seek out victims that look as though they are not paying attention to their surroundings when in a public place.

"If you give the impression that you are prey, that you are lunch or dinner by way of giving up your money, it's only a matter of time," Stanton told Fox News Digital. "It's not a matter of if, but when. Just because it's never happened before, doesn't mean that you're untouchable – it means that you're lucky."

Stanton urges shoppers to take precautionary measures to protect themselves, especially during the holiday season.

He, along with the FBI, suggest shoppers should look around for anyone who may appear suspicious before approaching an ATM or exiting their vehicle in a parking lot.

Additionally, the FBI urges individuals to vary their banking habits and stay away from a traceable routine, while also concealing their cash when leaving an ATM or store.

"Don't make it easy for them," Stanton said. "Take the money, put it deep in your pocket and go right to the car. Don't be fanning the money, counting it out while you're on the phone."

Stanton also implores shoppers who may find themselves in a dangerous situation to simply hand over the money if they are approached by a criminal.

"If you're in the middle of it, give it up," he said. "Whether the money is from the ATM, that can be replaced – not your life. Toss the money and run the other way if you're able to."

As Americans are taking to the stores to get a jump start on their holiday shopping, Stanton urges buyers to keep personal safety at the forefront of their minds as they buy their gifts for the season.

"While you’re doing your holiday shopping, so are the bad guys," Stanton said. "While you’re looking for that deal or to buy that expensive item, they’re watching you and are like, ‘Oh, I like that person’s taste. That’s what their gift is, and it’s going to be my possession.’ You know, put that in your mind, and it makes you a little bit more aware."