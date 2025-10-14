Bank robbers turn blue state into hot spot for heists as bandits grow bolder, industry leader warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite a national decline in bank robberies over the past several years, Colorado remains among the top states for these crimes — a fact that concerns local banking leaders who report an uptick in heists.

According to the FBI, Colorado recorded 104 bank robberies in 2023, the most recent year with data available. That ranked third in the nation behind California (192) and Illinois (116).

Jenifer Waller, chief executive officer and president of the Colorado Bankers Association, said the state’s high ranking is nothing new.

"Colorado, unfortunately, has always been high in robbery," Waller said. "We compete with California and a few other states for the number one position on bank robberies."

While incidents declined after 2021, when Colorado had 191 bank robberies, Waller said the trend appears to be edging upward again.

"We saw what I would consider a drastic increase a little over a year ago," she added. "Some of our member banks have noticed a slight uptick again in recent months."

That concern has been echoed by law enforcement agencies across the state — including in Aurora, where police recently responded to an armed bank robbery that underscored how quickly these crimes can escalate.

On Sept. 24, Aurora police were called to a BMO Bank branch after a man pulled a gun on a teller and demanded cash.

"A man walked in, went straight to the middle counter, pulled out a gun, put it into one of the employees’ faces and demanded money," an Aurora Police Department (APD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The suspect fled with about $1,000. Detectives identified him as 41-year-old Matthew Procella, and three days later — aided by a license-plate reader hit — officers located his vehicle and arrested Procella without incident.

The APD said that while the department doesn’t separately track bank-robbery data, overall robbery in the city is down 36.3% year-to-date, alongside a 40% increase in arrests.

The FBI declined to comment, citing the ongoing government shutdown.

When asked what might be fueling this increase, Waller admitted it’s a complex issue with no clear cause.

"I’ve often questioned if the easy access to highways and interstates doesn’t aid in bank robberies here," she said. "But I don’t have a solid answer. It could also be a downturn economically that motivates it — we have seen that in the past."

Colorado banks are taking proactive steps to deter robberies and protect both customers and employees. Many of these security upgrades were accelerated by pandemic protocols and have continued as permanent deterrents.

"Banks are very proactive. Our number one priority is ensuring the safety of our customers and employees in any robbery situation," Waller said. "One thing we saw implemented ... is where banks’ doors would be locked and the customers would have to get access to come inside the bank. We've seen banks continue that as a means of security."

Banks are also leaning on technology, including dye packs, advanced cameras and continued employee training. Some institutions have opted to employ armed guards as a further deterrent.

Despite the high numbers, most bank robberies in Colorado are nonviolent, Waller said.

"The majority of robberies in Colorado and nationwide are note jobs and nonviolent robberies," Waller explained. "Usually not even a gun is drawn."

Still, even nonviolent robberies take an emotional toll.

"Bank robbery isn’t a victimless crime," Waller said. "Those involved — employees and customers alike — experience a certain amount of stress, even if it’s just a note job."

While physical robberies remain a major concern, fraud and scams are rapidly increasing — particularly involving check-washing schemes and organized crime groups exploiting vulnerable individuals to cash fraudulent checks.

"It surprises me, but we’re seeing a rise in old-fashioned check washing," Waller said. "Law enforcement has identified organized criminal activity behind it."

In addition to traditional bank robberies, Colorado is beginning to see a dangerous crime trend known as "jugging," which had previously been more common in other parts of the country.

"We’re starting to see that in Colorado," Waller said. "Jugging is when an individual is robbed after taking a withdrawal or carrying cash. We’re reminding customers to stay aware of their surroundings and not leave bank bags in vehicles."

Banks and law enforcement agencies are responding with public education campaigns focused on situational awareness and safe handling of cash.

Waller credited the FBI and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force for their strong partnership with financial institutions.

"The FBI is extremely helpful," she said. "The Task Force does a phenomenal job of identifying and convicting bank robbery. We’re very pleased with the support we get."

Waller noted that historically, about 80% of bank robberies were solved within 24 months, though she emphasized she did not have a current figure.

For customers who might find themselves in a robbery situation, Waller offered simple but firm advice.

"You just comply with the robber’s demands immediately," she advised. "After the fact, you write down everything you can remember… without talking to anyone else so no one influences your memory. The most important thing is for a customer not to try to intervene."

As bank crimes evolve, Colorado’s financial institutions continue to adapt — balancing technology, vigilance and customer safety.

"Customer and employee safety is our number one priority," Waller emphasized.

While Colorado may not currently top the list of states with the most bank robberies, the rise in new criminal tactics and fraud schemes remains a concern — one that Colorado’s financial institutions are watching closely.

