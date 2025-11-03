Ghost-tapping scam targets tap-to-pay users

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new scam called ghost tapping is spreading across the country. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that scammers are using this tactic to steal money from people who use tap-to-pay credit cards and mobile wallets.

This scam exploits wireless technology to withdraw money without your awareness. Many victims only realize something is wrong after small, unnoticed transactions slowly drain their accounts.

How the ghost-tapping scam works

Scammers use near-field communication (NFC) devices that mimic legitimate tap-to-pay systems. In busy places such as festivals, markets, or public transportation, they move close enough to your wallet or phone to trigger a transaction.

The BBB reports that some scammers pose as charity vendors or market sellers who only accept tap payments. Once you tap your card or phone, they charge far more than the agreed amount.

Because the first few withdrawals are usually small, they often go undetected by fraud systems. Victims may not notice until much later, when more money has been taken.

Real-life cases and warnings

A Missouri resident reportedly lost $100 after being approached by a person carrying a handheld card reader. The BBB Scam Tracker has recorded many similar cases across the nation, with losses sometimes exceeding $1,000.

Officials warn that scammers may pressure you to complete payments quickly, preventing you from verifying the amount or merchant name. Some even carry portable readers that can pick up signals through thin wallets or purses.

How to protect yourself from ghost tapping

While the threat of ghost tapping may sound alarming, protecting yourself is easier than you think. A few smart habits and security tools can greatly reduce your risk of falling victim.

1) Use RFID-blocking technology

Invest in an RFID-blocking wallet or card sleeve to create a physical barrier between your card and potential scanners. These inexpensive tools prevent scammers from reading your card information through clothing, bags, or wallets. Look for sleeves or wallets specifically designed to block wireless communication.

2) Verify before you tap

Always check the merchant name and transaction amount displayed on the payment terminal before tapping. Scammers often rush you to avoid scrutiny. Take an extra second to confirm what you see matches what you agreed to pay. If something looks off, cancel the transaction immediately.

3) Set up instant alerts

Enable instant transaction alerts from your bank or credit card provider. This lets you know the moment a payment is made, giving you a chance to spot unauthorized activity right away. Quick detection can prevent further charges and make it easier to dispute fraudulent transactions.

See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at Cyberguy.com.

4) Be cautious in crowded areas

Crowded environments such as festivals, public transportation, or street fairs create perfect conditions for scammers to blend in. Limit tap-to-pay use in these situations. Instead, use chip or swipe methods, which require physical contact and are harder to exploit.

5) Monitor your accounts regularly

Make it a habit to check your financial accounts at least once a week. Review each transaction carefully and report anything suspicious to your bank immediately. Even small unexplained charges could signal a larger problem.

6) Use payment app security features

Most mobile wallet apps allow you to set PINs, facial recognition, or fingerprint verification before authorizing a transaction. Make sure these protections are enabled. This adds another barrier that prevents criminals from initiating payments without your consent.

7) Keep your payment apps and devices updated

Regularly update your smartphone's software and mobile wallet apps. Updates often include security patches that protect against newly discovered vulnerabilities scammers might exploit. Outdated software can leave your data exposed.

Stay protected from payment-stealing malware:

In addition to keeping your apps updated, protect your device from hidden threats with strong antivirus software. It scans for malicious apps and spyware that can hijack your tap-to-pay data or record sensitive information.

8) Avoid saving multiple cards on mobile wallets

While convenient, storing several cards in one app can increase your exposure if your phone is compromised. Keep only the cards you use most often connected to your mobile wallet. This reduces the impact of potential fraudulent activity.

9) Report suspicious activity promptly

If you ever suspect ghost tapping or notice a strange charge, contact your bank immediately and report the scam to the BBB Scam Tracker. Quick action can help prevent additional losses and assist authorities in identifying scam trends.

Kurt's key takeaways

As contactless payments become more common, scammers are getting more creative. Staying informed and cautious can help protect your money. Small steps like checking your transaction history and using protective gear can make a big difference. If you notice unauthorized charges, contact your bank immediately, freeze your card and report the scam to the BBB Scam Tracker. Technology offers convenience but can also create new risks. The ghost-tapping scam shows how quickly and easily payments can invite hidden dangers. Awareness and prevention remain the best ways to keep your finances safe.

Will you keep using tap-to-pay after learning about ghost tapping, or switch back to more traditional payment methods? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

