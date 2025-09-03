Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Blue city police blasted for ‘embarrassing’ tips to robbery victims as crime spikes, veteran officer says

Former officer warns police tips could escalate dangerous situations during armed robberies

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Chicago certainly needs help with crime, but this is ‘not the answer,’ says alderman Video

Chicago certainly needs help with crime, but this is ‘not the answer,’ says alderman

Chicago Alderman Nick Sposato weighs in on President Donald Trump’s proposal to send the National Guard to help the city’s surging crime on ‘America Reports.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After authorities in Chicago offered tips to victims of violent robberies in the wake of an August crime spree in the city, an ex-NYPD officer slammed the department for the advice it gave to other potential victims. 

There were eight violent robberies in Chicago's Grant Park, New Eastside and Loop areas last month, according to a memo circulated by the Chicago Police Department. 

"In each incident, the offender(s) targeted lone, unsuspecting victims on park property and, while using physical force, took possession of victims' property," the memo said. "A gold chain/necklace was taken in each occurrence." 

Chicago Police officers on patrol in downtown on Aug. 26, 2025

Chicago police officers patrol downtown on Aug. 26, 2025, in Chicago.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

'NOBODY'S IN CONTROL' AS CHAOTIC STREET TAKEOVERS TERRORIZE CITIES ACROSS US: CRIME EXPERT

In response, police told residents to walk in pairs and stick to well-lit areas when out at night, and never to chase a fleeing suspect. 

However, they also demanded that residents who are robbed remain calm, observe their attackers for any identifying markers and, after the robbery, speak to witnesses at the scene to gather their contact information to pass along to police. 

"Coming from a police organization, it's embarrassing," said Carl DeFazio. "It actually makes me sick a little bit. That's how bad that is. It's almost beyond comprehension, it's so bad. These people have never been robbed that are giving you that list, I'll tell you right now."

DeFazio is a former U.S. Marine and NYPD veteran who now owns a private investigation and security firm. 

Two Chicago police officers walking on the sidewalk.

Chicago police walk through the scene behind caution tape. Two 2-year-olds were shot in the hand over the Memorial Day weekend in Chicago, Illinois. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"The first they should tell people is, ‘do whatever it takes to stay alive,’" he said. "When you're robbed at gunpoint, it's not TV.  You can't just sit there and say, ‘let me take a look.’"

CHICAGO RESIDENTS BEG FOR MORE HELP AS CRIME WREAKS 'HAVOC’ ON NEIGHBORHOODS

DeFazio said it's possible that a criminal might notice a victim attempting to scan them for identifying information, which could escalate the situation. Even making eye contact, he said, could lead to a criminal harming or killing a victim. 

"You want to appear to be less threatening, cooperative," he said, adding that while identifying hand and neck tattoos are becoming more common, a victim should always comply with a violent criminal's demands. 

Crime prevention, not response, is also key, according to DeFazio.

He described the Chicago Police tips as "all reactionary," and noted that as a whole, policing nationwide has moved away from deterring crime and towards simply responding to it. 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at a press conference following President Donald Trump’s comments about possibly sending U.S. troops to Chicago and Baltimore.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses reporters in August of 2025 as President Trump weighs sending troops to Chicago. (Getty Image/ Kamil Krazaczynski)

WOMAN KILLED IN BLUE CITY ROBBERY AS THREAT OF TRUMP TAKEOVER LOOMS WITH THIEVES TERRORIZING PUBLIC

"And now you're telling me they want someone with a .357 Magnum pointed at their head to remain calm, try to look for witnesses, look for identifying factors?" he asked, "The only thing you're going to see is the barrel of that gun." 

DeFazio suggested implementing community patrols to identify dangerous neighborhoods, and people in those neighborhoods who might cause trouble, akin to the early 2000s "stop and frisk" policies where police were allowed to conduct pat-downs to see whether people were carrying weapons. 

"That's why the police aren't doing well in Chicago," he said. "They react to crime instead of preventing it. They're not doing anything preventative."

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling responds to a question as U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, left, listens during a news conference about the upcoming Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DeFazio also emphasized appearing as nonthreatening as possible during a robbery. 

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If someone's got a gun pointed at you, don't move," he said. "Keep your hands down. Don't make any sudden movements. Do exactly what they say. That's what they should be telling you."

The Chicago Police Department did not return a comment request. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue