Blue city police blasted for ‘embarrassing’ tips to robbery victims as crime spikes, veteran officer says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After authorities in Chicago offered tips to victims of violent robberies in the wake of an August crime spree in the city, an ex-NYPD officer slammed the department for the advice it gave to other potential victims.

There were eight violent robberies in Chicago's Grant Park, New Eastside and Loop areas last month, according to a memo circulated by the Chicago Police Department.

"In each incident, the offender(s) targeted lone, unsuspecting victims on park property and, while using physical force, took possession of victims' property," the memo said. "A gold chain/necklace was taken in each occurrence."

'NOBODY'S IN CONTROL' AS CHAOTIC STREET TAKEOVERS TERRORIZE CITIES ACROSS US: CRIME EXPERT

In response, police told residents to walk in pairs and stick to well-lit areas when out at night, and never to chase a fleeing suspect.

However, they also demanded that residents who are robbed remain calm, observe their attackers for any identifying markers and, after the robbery, speak to witnesses at the scene to gather their contact information to pass along to police.

"Coming from a police organization, it's embarrassing," said Carl DeFazio. "It actually makes me sick a little bit. That's how bad that is. It's almost beyond comprehension, it's so bad. These people have never been robbed that are giving you that list, I'll tell you right now."

DeFazio is a former U.S. Marine and NYPD veteran who now owns a private investigation and security firm.

"The first they should tell people is, ‘do whatever it takes to stay alive,’" he said. "When you're robbed at gunpoint, it's not TV. You can't just sit there and say, ‘let me take a look.’"

CHICAGO RESIDENTS BEG FOR MORE HELP AS CRIME WREAKS 'HAVOC’ ON NEIGHBORHOODS

DeFazio said it's possible that a criminal might notice a victim attempting to scan them for identifying information, which could escalate the situation. Even making eye contact, he said, could lead to a criminal harming or killing a victim.

"You want to appear to be less threatening, cooperative," he said, adding that while identifying hand and neck tattoos are becoming more common, a victim should always comply with a violent criminal's demands.

Crime prevention, not response, is also key, according to DeFazio.

He described the Chicago Police tips as "all reactionary," and noted that as a whole, policing nationwide has moved away from deterring crime and towards simply responding to it.

WOMAN KILLED IN BLUE CITY ROBBERY AS THREAT OF TRUMP TAKEOVER LOOMS WITH THIEVES TERRORIZING PUBLIC

"And now you're telling me they want someone with a .357 Magnum pointed at their head to remain calm, try to look for witnesses, look for identifying factors?" he asked, "The only thing you're going to see is the barrel of that gun."

DeFazio suggested implementing community patrols to identify dangerous neighborhoods, and people in those neighborhoods who might cause trouble, akin to the early 2000s "stop and frisk" policies where police were allowed to conduct pat-downs to see whether people were carrying weapons.

"That's why the police aren't doing well in Chicago," he said. "They react to crime instead of preventing it. They're not doing anything preventative."

DeFazio also emphasized appearing as nonthreatening as possible during a robbery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If someone's got a gun pointed at you, don't move," he said. "Keep your hands down. Don't make any sudden movements. Do exactly what they say. That's what they should be telling you."

The Chicago Police Department did not return a comment request.