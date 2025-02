A Long Island woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and other offenses after 10 dead animals and many seriously neglected additional pets were found inside her home, which was deemed to be in an unlivable condition.

According to Suffolk County SPCA, while executing a search warrant at a home in Kings Park on Feb. 8, detectives found the home the animals were confined inside had "noxious air and an odor of feces, urine, and rot that were so pungent it made personnel cough and gag upon entry and stung their eyes."

Officials added that the animals found indoors were in "an overcrowded area of hoarded garbage over six feet high in some spaces."

On top of finding all the deceased pets and mistreated ones, detectives also allegedly found large amounts of apparent drug paraphernalia inside the home, including crack cocaine and MDMA.

"The conditions inside were so extreme that personnel had to crawl over the piles of debris inside," Suffolk County SPCA wrote in a statement on their Facebook page.

Officials said the home was condemned and listed as "unfit for human occupancy" by the Town of Smithtown Code Enforcement.

Detectives found 11 sugar gliders, which is a type of possum, and nine cats in her care, but they said Nucci "failed to provide a safe and clean environment." Additionally, detectives said they also found one dead snake.

Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk SPCA, said its detectives charged Cazandra Nucci, 42, with multiple misdemeanor animal cruelty charges, alleging she neglected the animals and failed to provide a safe and clean environment.

Officials said Nucci was booked at the Suffolk County Police Department 4th Precinct and released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28, 2025.

She faces animal cruelty, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

SPCA officials said all the rescued animals will soon be available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.