California animal abuse suspect allegedly caught on video kicking puppy

Authorities in Southern California are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video allegedly kicking a small puppy.

The Anaheim Police Department said the alleged abuse happened around 8 a.m. on April 7, near Interstate 5 and Brookhurst Street, FOX Los Angeles reported.

The man is spotted on video walking from a street corner and down a berm. He's seen holding the dog in one hand and a bicycle in the other. As he walks toward a drainage ditch, the dog is heard making a noise.

The man drops the bike and then throws the dog before kicking the animal, the report said.

Off camera, the dog is heard wailing as the man allegedly repeatedly kicks the animal. Authorities were searching for the man and the puppy.

He was described as 5-foot-10, around 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.