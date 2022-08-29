Hillary Clinton defends embattled Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin: ‘Keep dancing’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged embattled Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin to "keep dancing" despite criticism after leaked videos showed her partying with celebrities and dancing with a man who is not her husband.

Marin has dismissed speculation of drug use at the party and contested any claims that her behavior was "inappropriate." Clinton apparently agrees and took to Twitter to support Marin, even sharing a photo of herself dancing during an international trip she took as Secretary of State.

"As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.’ Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State," Clinton wrote. "Keep dancing, @marinsanna."

FINNISH PM SANNA MARIN UNDER FIRE AFTER PARTY VIDEO SURFACES

Clinton’s message accompanied a photo of herself grooving on what appears to be a crowded dance floor.

Martin responded, writing "Thank you @HillaryClinton," with a red heart emoji.

While some praised Clinton for the gesture, New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz joked, "Hmm, how do I make this about me? Oh, I got it, I also once danced."

FINNISH PM TESTS NEGATIVE FOR DRUGS AFTER NIGHTCLUB VIDEO LEAK

Supporters boast Marin's frequent partying with celebrities brings youth and a sense of cool to the office, while detractors claim the public exposure and lack of professionalism is unbecoming for a world leader.

Clinton famously stood by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, amid a variety of scandals and admitted infidelity with intern Monica Lewinsky.

In one of the leaked videos, Marin can be seen dancing with Finnish pop musician Olavi Uusivirta, who leans in close to her face. Members of the press speculated that Uusivirta was kissing Marin on the neck, but the prime minister denied the claim, saying he was either speaking into her ear or kissing her on the cheek.

FINNISH PM SANNA MARIN APOLOGIZES FOR PHOTO OF TOPLESS WOMEN MAKING OUT AT HER SUMMER HOME

"There's nothing inappropriate or something I can't handle or tell my husband," Marin said.

She did express regret after a photo of two topless women kissing at her summer home was leaked on social media. The image showed two young women lifting their shirts as they kiss with a sign saying "Finland" covering their breasts. Marin was not seen in the image.

"I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologize for it. Such a picture should not have been taken," Marin said of the incident, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE.

This is not the young prime minister's first scandal involving her public conduct.

During the pandemic, Marin came under intense scrutiny after it was revealed she went to a dance club after unknowingly being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.