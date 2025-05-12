Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington

Fatal fall in Washington’s North Cascades kills 3, leaves 1 survivor

A preliminary investigation found the climbers fell after an anchor failed while they were rappelling down the steep terrain, according to law enforcement officials

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three climbers from Renton, Washington died over the weekend after falling during a climb in North Cascades National Park.

Personnel from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Okanogan County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to reports of a climbing accident near North Early Winters Spire, nearly 16 miles west of Mazama, Washington, at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The responders learned that a party of four climbers from Renton, which is a suburb of Seattle, were involved in a fall while descending a steep gully, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said.

When crews arrived at the accident site, they found three of the climbers dead.

MISSING CLIMBER IN GLACIER NATIONAL PARK FOUND DEAD AFTER SUFFERING APPARENT FALL

okanogan-sheriff-cascades

The Okanogan Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal fall in North Cascades National Park in Washington on Sunday. (Okanogan Sheriff's Office Facebook)

According to the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office, the three people who died were ages 36, 47 and 63.

The fourth climber, though, self-extricated and was able to contact law enforcement about the incident.

21-YEAR-OLD ROCK CLIMBER FALLS, DIES AT STORIED ‘CLOSE ENCOUNTERS’ FILMING LOCATION: NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

north-cascades-early-winters-spire

Three climbers died while descending the early winter spires at North Cascades National Park in Washington on Sunday. (Robert Cross/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team assisted with the extrication of the three dead climbers from the mountainous terrain.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the accident happened after an anchor failed while the climbers were rappelling down the steep terrain, though the investigation is still ongoing.

MOUNT EVEREST REMAINS BELIEVED TO BE CLIMBER WHO VANISHED 100 YEARS AGO

north-cascades-national-park-entry

West side entry sign for North Cascades National Park on state highway 20 in Washington.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

The sheriff’s office thanked the search and rescue volunteers and Snohomish County helicopter crews for helping with the "tragic incident."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Our thoughts are with the family members and friends of those involved," the sheriff’s office said.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.