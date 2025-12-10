Former music teacher allegedly groomed and had inappropriate relationship with teen student

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former teacher at a Connecticut school has been arrested and charged over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student several years ago.

Documents seen by Fox News Digital, show Ciara Picard, 39, who taught music at Maloney High School in Meriden, faces five counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The charges are also detailed further in an unsealed arrest warrant, according to News 8 Daily News.

Records show the police investigation began following allegations that Picard had a sexual relationship with a male student, who has now graduated.

She first met the student as his teacher when he was 13 years old, according to the outlet.

The relationship was said to have become sexual by the time the student reached his high school junior year.

According to the arrest warrant, a pattern of grooming and inappropriate contact followed.

The victim, who is now 25 years old, said that Picard began grooming him when he was a freshman.

Over time, the communications were said to have become personal and frequent and took place after school hours.

The warrant described one particular trip to New York City to attend a concert.

During that trip, Picard reportedly told the student who was 16 at the time, "I’ve always wanted to kiss you," before initiating their first kiss.

Investigators said Picard also bought the student expensive dinners and gifts and exchanged sexually explicit messages and photos with him.

The victim recounted instances where Picard visited his home after school when his family was not there.

Text messages reviewed by investigators included explicit statements from Picard, including one message that read, "how bad she wanted" the victim and the acts she wished to perform.

When detectives interviewed Picard on Aug. 26, she initially denied wrongdoing but later admitted that her interactions with the student had "definitely crossed the line."

She also allegedly confessed to telling the student she loved him, characterizing the relationship as "not okay."

Picard surrendered to police Dec. 2, was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16, according to NBC Connecticut.

School officials tried to reassure the community in the wake of the charges being made public.

"Our first priority is always to assure the safety and well-being of our students and staff," said Assistant Superintendent Louis Bronk, who also said Picard resigned from her position in August as the investigation intensified.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Meriden Police Department and Maloney High School for further comment.