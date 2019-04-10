HS baseball player allegedly bound and gagged in hazing incident

A New Jersey high school baseball player was bound, gagged and dragged around a field by other players in a hazing incident, local officials said Wednesday.

West New York, N.J., Mayor Felix Roque told NJ.com a school district employee informed him about the alleged incident involving Memorial High School student-athletes. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or if authorities were looking into the alleged hazing.

“It’s abhorrent to see this type of behavior in our school system,” said Roque. He added that he did not know which date the alleged incident occurred or where, but said it was recorded and posted to social media.

In a Tuesday statement, West New York Board of Education Superintendent Clara Brito Herrera said a “bully/hazing” incident involving a few student-athletes occurred, but gave no specifics. She said the district is "committed to conducting a thorough investigation and pursuing disciplinary/corrective action, if warranted” but declined to discuss the matter during the board's Wednesday meeting.

John Fraraccio, the school’s athletic director referred questions from the news site to Herrera. The school’s Wednesday varsity baseball game was postponed until Thursday because of logistical issues, an official said.