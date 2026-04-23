Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Florida

'Hero' father drowns saving his 12-year-old son from rip current at popular beach destination, family says

A good Samaritan from Ohio, 34-year-old Ebony Mount, also died after rushing into the dangerous water to help at the Florida beach

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
38-year-old father drowns while saving 5 ‘distressed’ swimmers trapped in rip current Video

38-year-old father drowns while saving 5 ‘distressed’ swimmers trapped in rip current

Fox News correspondent Madison Scarpino reports on the death of a former police officer after he rescued five people from a South Carolina rip current on ‘Fox Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason DeGray died a "hero," drowning in the Atlantic Ocean after plunging into a vicious rip current to save his son at a popular beach destination, his wife said. A good Samaritan who rushed from the sand to help was also killed, even as the child was pulled to safety.

The man, a father of three from Windsor Locks, Connecticut, reached his son Bryce and pulled the 12-year-old to safety at Cocoa Beach before the current swept him out to sea on April 15, his wife told the Connecticut Post.

DeGray "was a hero and an amazing dad and partner," his grieving widow, Meagan DeGray, told the local outlet.

"He was a great father," she said. "He did everything for his kids. He was such a hard worker."

MAN, WOMAN KILLED IN RIP CURRENT AS LIFEGUARD SHORTAGE LEAVES DANGER ZONES IN BEACH DESTINATION

Jason DeGray

Jason Michael DeGray of Windsor Locks, Conn., was swept out to sea by the rip current while on vacation in Florida. (East Windsor Community Funeral Home)

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

The tragedy occurred at popular Cocoa Beach, with authorities being called to a water emergency involving four people.

Two of the people affected, DeGray and 34-year-old Ebony Mount, a woman from Ohio, were transported to a hospital but died, police said.

"The Cocoa Beach Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic loss," the department said in a release.

NAVY SAILOR DIES AFTER RESCUING 2 CHILDREN FROM HIGH SURF IN HAWAII WATERS

Meagan DeGray said she was with the couple's youngest child at a nearby Airbnb when the accident unfolded, telling the Connecticut Post that it was "super traumatic" not being there.

"Jason hated the beach," the widow said. "He went in because his son was struggling."

Aerial view of beachgoers near the pier at Cocoa Beach Florida

An aerial view shows beachgoers near the pier at Cocoa Beach, Fla., on July 29, 2023. (Paul Hennesy/Anadolu Agency)

GOT A TIP?

DeGray, according to his obituary, was a "die-hard" Las Vegas Raiders fan and spent 25 years working in the flooring industry.

FOLLOW US ON X

"He grew up with a strong sense of loyalty to family and friends, a trait that defined his life," the obituary says. "His children Bailey, Bryce, and Brynn were the center of his world, and he cherished every moment spent with them."

Beachgoers sitting and standing on Cocoa Beach with umbrellas

Beachgoers gather on Cocoa Beach in Florida on July 29, 2023. (Paul Hennesy/Anadolu Agency)

According to the National Weather Center, the Florida coast – from south of Palm Coast to Miami – is identified as a high risk for rip currents. 

"Conditions are starting to subside, making the ocean a lot more calm or appearing to look more calm. But those surf conditions have caused significant damage to the sandbars causing flash rip currents," Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

"It's very fast, it's very unexpected, and you can lose your footing very quickly," he said. "We watch, we try to prevent that as much as we possibly can in our life-guarded areas. Outside of a life-guarded area, it's very difficult for people from out of town or tourists to know or understand or what to do."

Lifeguard standing watch on a beach in Los Angeles

Two people died in rip currents in Brevard County, Fla., on April 15, 2026. (Getty Images)

The chief said the nearest lifeguard was three-quarters of a mile away at the time of the emergency.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Right now, we are actively recruiting for more lifeguards. We have been for the better part of two or three months now," Witcher said, explaining that they have a tryout this weekend. "We'd like to see at least 45 more [lifeguards]."

In situations where there is no nearby lifeguard, calling 911 is your best bet, he said. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue