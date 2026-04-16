Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Florida

Man, woman killed in rip current as lifeguard shortage leaves danger zones in beach destination

The nearest lifeguard was 3/4 of a mile away when the emergency unfolded, rescue chief says

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Two adults drown trying to save child from rip current at understaffed Cocoa Beach Video

Two adults drown trying to save child from rip current at understaffed Cocoa Beach

Brevard County officials are urgently recruiting to fill at least 45 lifeguard vacancies following a tragic double drowning in South Cocoa Beach where two adults died attempting to rescue a child from a rip current. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For decades, the lifeguard stands of Florida’s Space Coast have served as symbols of a vacationer’s safety. But this season, dozens of those stands sit empty, as the county scrambles to fill 45 critical roles — a shortage that turned tragic this week when two people drowned while attempting to rescue a child caught in a rip current.

"Obviously, we're doing the best we can with what we have," Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher said. "And we assess as much risk as we possibly can...It's not that we're not there, it's just we can't be there all the time."

On Wednesday, authorities were called to a water emergency regarding four water victims at the popular Cocoa Beach. Two of the people affected, a 42-year-old man from Connecticut and a 34-year-old woman from Ohio, were transported to the hospital, but died.

Beachgoers sitting and standing on Cocoa Beach with umbrellas

Beachgoers gather on July 29, 2023, in Cocoa Beach, Florida. (Paul Hennesy/Anadolu Agency)

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

The adults, who were not identified, went into the water to save a child, the Brevard County Fire Rescue said. It was not immediately clear if the adults were related to the child, who survived. Florida Today reported that the woman was the child's stepmother, and the man was a bystander.

GOT A TIP?

Witcher said that the area where the rip current claimed the lives of two adults was not being guarded with lifeguards.

He said that they've been experiencing high surf, with waves from 6-8 feet tall.

FOLLOW US ON X

"Conditions are starting to subside, making the ocean a lot more calm or appearing to look more calm. But those surf conditions have caused significant damage to the sandbars causing flash rip currents," Witcher said.

Aerial view of beachgoers near the pier at Cocoa Beach Florida

An aerial view of beachgoers near the pier on July 29, 2023, in Cocoa Beach, Florida. (Paul Hennesy/Anadolu Agency)

According to the National Weather Center, the Florida coast – from south of Palm Coast to Miami – is identified as a high risk for rip currents. 

"It's very fast, it's very unexpected, and you can lose your footing very quickly. We watch, we try to prevent that as much as we possibly can in our life-guarded areas. Outside of a life-guarded area, it's very difficult for people from out of town or tourists to know or understand or what to do," Witcher said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Lifeguard standing watch on a beach in Los Angeles

Two people died in rip currents in Brevard County, Florida. (Getty Images)

The chief said that the nearest lifeguard was 3/4 of a mile away at the time of the emergency.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Right now, we are actively recruiting for more lifeguards. We have been for the better part of two or three months now," Witcher said, explaining that they have a tryout this weekend. "We'd like to see at least 45 more [lifeguards].

In situations where there is no nearby lifeguard, calling 911 is your best bet, he said. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue