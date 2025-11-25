Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Navy

Navy sailor dies after rescuing 2 children from high surf in Hawaii waters

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Diaz saved two struggling children before encountering trouble himself

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida sailor stationed in Hawaii died after heroically rescuing two children in Waiapua‘a Bay.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Diaz, 47, of Florida, died Saturday, according to a news release from the Kaua‘i Police Department (KPD).

Diaz, who was stationed at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Barking Sands, jumped into the water to rescue two children who were struggling in the high surf, according to the release. 

While the children made it back to shore safely, police said Diaz encountered trouble in the water.

COAST GUARD JOINS SEARCH FOR DIVER WHO VANISHED IN HAWAII

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Diaz looking serious.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Diaz died after rescuing children from Hawaii waters. (Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF))

Personnel with the Ocean Safety Bureau and Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services Department later pulled Diaz from the water and began lifesaving efforts. 

He was taken to the Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Waiapua'a Bay Recreation Area sign.

Diaz was stationed at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Barking Sands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

75-FOOT BOAT SURFS WAVE, RUNS AGROUND IN HAWAII

"We are heartbroken by the passing of our shipmate and friend, MA1 First Class Jeffrey Diaz and extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and shipmates who are grieving," Capt. Robert Prince, commanding officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"We are grateful to the emergency responders, Sailors and their family members who provided immediate assistance, and we remain committed to supporting his family and those affected as we navigate this difficult time together," Prince continued.

Kauai, Hawaii aerial view.

The incident happened in Hawaii's Waiapua‘a Bay. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, but police noted foul play is not suspected.

"The Kaua‘i Police Department extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Diaz during this difficult time," officials wrote in a statement.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue