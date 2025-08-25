Teen drowns in strong currents while swimming with family at popular beach destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenager drowned while swimming with his family at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, officials said. The 17-year-old died after he and his father, 61, were pulled from the water when they were swept away Sunday evening by a powerful ocean current, according to authorities.

According to New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, authorities received a report of a possible drowning around 6:45 p.m. Witnesses said the teen had been swimming with his family when a strong current carried him away from shore.

The father reportedly entered the water in an attempt to rescue his son but also found himself in distress.

BEACH VISITORS RISK 'ARREST' FOR SWIMMING WITHOUT LIFEGUARD FOLLOWING TRAGIC INCIDENT

Although lifeguards were off-duty at the time, they were called back and quickly responded. They managed to bring both individuals to shore and immediately began lifesaving measures on the teen.

The father and son were transported to a local hospital, where the teen was later pronounced dead. His father was treated and is in stable condition. Authorities have not yet released the teen’s name.

Marine Patrol is continuing its investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV or call (603) 227-2112.

DEADLY RIP CURRENT FATALITIES REPORTED AMID SUMMER BEACH SEASON AS EXPERTS WEIGH IN

Due to the hazardous water conditions and the recent rescue, beach access for swimming at Hampton Beach has been temporarily closed. Officials plan to reassess conditions on Monday.

The tragedy comes during a particularly dangerous stretch at Hampton Beach. Last week alone, lifeguards rescued more than 140 people from rip currents fueled by Tropical Depression Dexter, according to WMUR. With Hurricane Erin approaching, officials warn that more hazardous surf is likely.

RIP CURRENT BEACH RESCUES SHOW SWIMMERS FACE DEADLY RISKS: WHAT TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE

"A lot of the sand in those flash rip currents really kicked out, especially around high tide, which we normally don’t see here," Patrick Murphy, chief of the New Hampshire State Beach Patrol, told the outlet. "On some days, we’ve had 40 to 60 rescues, but more than 140 in a week is unusual."

Officials added that the number of rescues that can occur in a day when there are rip currents can be unpredictable, noting they've had 40, 50, 60 in one day before, but more than 140 isn't that typical.

According to the United States Lifesaving Association, over 100 deaths occur every year stemming from rip currents, making it a water safety hazard for beachgoers. Tens of thousands of people are rescued from rip currents annually, according to NOAA .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The beachgoers were rescued from rip currents from Tropical Depression Dexter, and more rip currents are expected from Hurricane Erin.

Lifeguards emphasized that the best way to survive a rip current is to remain calm and avoid fighting against it.

"The best bet is to swim parallel to shore," Murphy said. "Do not try to go directly back to shore. You're going to be fighting the current. You're going to get tired."

Fox News Digital reached out to the New Hampshire State Beach Patrol for comment.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides, and migrant crime. Story tips: stepheny.price@fox.com.