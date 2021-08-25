Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Heat wave leaves US sweltering as watches, warnings in effect

Tropics starting to become active again

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for August 25

National weather forecast for August 25

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect across the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys on Wednesday as heat indices climb into the 105 to 115-degree range.   

Excessive Heat Watches will be upgraded to Warnings across the Southwest for the second half of the week as intense heat builds there. 

Scattered severe storms will move across the Midwest with primarily damaging winds and heavy downpours.   

The national forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 25. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 25.  (Fox News)

TENNESSEE FLOODING BROUGHT HEROISM AS WELL AS TRAGEDY 

The tropics are beginning to get active again with a few things to keep an eye on.  

Current weather activity in the tropics. 

Current weather activity in the tropics.  (Fox News)

A disturbance in the Caribbean will have the chance to form into a tropical depression or storm as it moves near the Yucatán Peninsula this weekend, then into the southwestern Gulf on Sunday and Monday. 

Another disturbance southeast of Bermuda may become better organized but will remain east of Bermuda in open ocean.   

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money