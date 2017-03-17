Head of greyhound rescue group charged with animal cruelty

The director of a Massachusetts organization created to find new homes for retired racing greyhounds that might otherwise be euthanized is facing animal cruelty charges.

The MetroWest Daily News (http://bit.ly/2nermTe ) reports that the Animal Rescue League of Boston charged Greyhound Friends Inc. director Louise Coleman after an investigation found "continuous unsanitary" conditions at the organization's Hopkinton kennel.

The Division of Animal Health looked into complaints in 2015 and 2016 that the shelter was overcrowded with dogs confined to crates in a conference room, kitchen and offices. A rescue league officer said last year that too many dogs were languishing in the kennel for too long and that individual kennels are half the size they should be.

It is unclear when Coleman will be arraigned.

She called the charges "totally erroneous."

