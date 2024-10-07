Hawaiian fast-food worker fatally stabbed during altercation with customer: reports

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Hawaii on Sunday after allegedly stabbing and killing a Wendy’s employee, while seriously injuring another, according to reports.

The Honolulu Police Department’s arrest logs show that Reynaldo Cheney was charged with murder and criminal contempt of court.

Hawaii News Now reported that the Honolulu Police Department said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Sunday at a Wendy's on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.

Police confirmed with the station that the suspect, later identified as Cheney, was a customer and the other two people involved were employees of the fast-food restaurant.

Police said Cheney was moving furniture when a 22-year-old employee approached him and asked him to stop moving the furniture.

The back and forth between the employee and the patron escalated after the suspect allegedly called the employee a derogatory name, police said.

As the two argued, a 44-year-old employee reportedly intervened and escorted the man out of the restaurant, where the argument continued.

At one point, police said, the 22-year-old employee punched the man, who retaliated by stabbing both employees, police said.

Both employees were tended to on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital. The 22-year-old employee later died from his injuries.

Fox News Digital has reached out to both the Honolulu Police Department and Cotti Foods, which owns the Wendy’s where the incident happened.

"The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority, and we are deeply shocked and saddened by this senseless and tragic incident," Cotti Foods told Hawaii News Now. "We are focused on working with law enforcement on their investigation and providing support and counseling resources to our restaurant team members at this time."