Hawaii expands coronavirus self-quarantine rules to include inter-island travel, threatens $5,000 fines and jail

Hawaii will expand its coronavirus 14-day self-quarantine rules to include all residents and visitors traveling between any of the islands.

The new mandate takes effect just after midnight Wednesday and comes after the state reported its first death, an older male resident of Oahu who passed away on Monday. Some 224 people in Hawaii have tested positive for coronavirus, with 13 people requiring hospitalization. Wyoming is now the only state in the U.S. without a death.

“I would like to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victims," Gov. David Ige said during a press conference Tuesday. "This is a difficult time for everyone in Hawaii and I know you join me in mourning the passing of one of our neighbors to a virus that is threatening our community, other communities all around the world.”

Under the new quarantine rules, essential workers who have to travel will have to fill out and sign an Interisland Declaration Form. Travelers must also wear appropriate protective gear, namely masks, as well as follow social distancing requirements.

When they are not performing their essential role, they must self-quarantine and not allow visitors into their so-called designated quarantine location. Any violations could result in a misdemeanor and fines of up to $5,000 or up to a year in prison.

On the island of Kauai, a 62-year-old Florida man was arrested for violating the state’s order. After checking into a hotel in Kapaa Monday, he was stopped about 25 miles away in Hanalei the following day and subsequently booked on a misdemeanor.