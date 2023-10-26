Expand / Collapse search
Hamas attack survivor pleads for release of 11-year-old hostage

Israeli mother prays for Hamas to release child hostages, says kids should never be used in 'political game'

Megan Myers By Megan Myers Fox News
Published
Gal Piechowicz, an Israeli mother of three, is pleading with the world to help bring home the kids held hostage by Hamas, including her son's best friend.

An Israeli mother who survived Hamas' brutal attack is pleading for the world to help get home the children being held captive, including her youngest son's best friend.

Hamas is believed to have taken 229 hostages during the terrorist group's Oct. 7 surprise attack, including at least 20 kids, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Gal Piechowicz suspects 11-year-old Gal Goldstein was among those, along with three of his other family members.

"I want Gal to come back and know that the whole community and all the citizens and all the world did the best that we could to bring him back home," Piechowicz, an Israeli mother of three, told Fox News. Kids "should never, ever, ever be a part of a political game."

Israel declared war against Hamas after the terrorist group fired thousands of rockets out of Gaza and invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, massacring hundreds of civilians. At least 7,900 people have been killed across both sides since the first assault. 

Brown and white blindfolded teddy bears were lined up in Tel Aviv to represent the children held captive in Gaza on Wednesday. The bears appeared to be dabbed with fake blood.

Israel teddy bear display

An off-duty Israeli soldier walks by blindfolded teddy bears adorned with photos of Israeli kids held captive in Gaza. An Israeli mother, Gal Piechowicz, says a few of her close friends' kids are some of the children being held captive by Hamas.  (AP/Oded Balilty)

"Those babies should be back home, and we should do whatever we can to echo and repeat this message and ask the whole world to come and join us with this demand," Piechowicz said. "They are not part of this game, and they should come back home now."

Piechowicz, an Israel native, was home in Kibbutz Dorot — seven kilometers from the Gaza-Israel border — when the sirens starting blasting on Oct. 7. 

"We knew that something was very wrong," Piechowicz said. "The amount of missiles that Hamas was shooting … we felt that something different was going on."

Hamas terrorists in Gaza

Hamas terrorists are believed to have taken over 200 hostages, including children and elderly civilians.  (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Piechowicz quickly realized a major terrorist attack was underway. She texted friends to check in and started helping neighbors evacuate from their homes. The stories she heard of Hamas' brutality horrified her.

"They took babies from their mothers' arms," she said. "They molested bodies. They tortured kids."

Israeli destruction from Hamas' terrorist attacks

Hamas has been accused of committing brutal acts against Israelis during its Oct. 7 attack.  (Getty Images)

On Oct. 8, Piechowicz fled with two of her kids to a friend's house in Tel Aviv where she's stayed ever since. Her oldest son joined the front lines with the army.

Piechowicz started learning more about the fate of family and friends impacted in the terrorist attacks. She initially heard six close friends, the Goldstein family, had been all been killed. Her youngest son Ron was best friends with Gal, one of the kids.

Israeli kids at school

Ron Piechowicz (left) and Gal Goldstein (right) are best friends. But Gal is suspected to be one of the child hostages taken by Hamas, according to Gal Piechowicz. They are pleading for the world to help get Gal and the other children home.  (Courtesy: Gal Piechowicz)

She learned three days later that Gal, 11, two of his siblings and their mother were suspected to have been kidnapped by Hamas and still alive. The father and eldest child, however, were killed, she said.

Piechowicz said their two families were very close. She reminisced about Gal and Ron having sleepovers at each other's houses and showing up late in the evenings just to hang out. 

"Gal is just the funniest kid ever," she said. "He's a quiet leader, a very special kid. We miss him very much, and we really want him back."

But Piechowicz said she loves all the Goldstein kids. She described Gal's sister, Agam, another suspected Hamas captive, as the "queen of the universe."

Israeli hostages

Gal Piechowicz, an Israeli mother of three, says two of her friends in the Goldstein family were killed, and the other four are being held captive by Hamas terrorists. (Courtesy: Gal Piechowicz)

"She has the whole future in front of her, and it will be a great one because she's so smart and so powerful," Piechowicz said. "To think that this life will be changed forever and she will come back different is heartbreaking."

Hamas has freed four hostages. The terrorist group said it can't release more hostages until a ceasefire deal has been reached, Reuters reported Friday. 

"Nothing is preparing you for this situation in life. I don't know how I feel," Piechowicz said. "I feel like I'm trying to do my best so my kids will know that if something would have happened to them, I would have wanted everyone that has even a bit of power or ability to fight for them."

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to the accompanying video.

