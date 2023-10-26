Israel conducts airstrikes in West Bank, Syria overnight, kills Hamas commander

FBI, DHS update alert highlighting increase in 'potential threats' to US amid Hamas-Israel war

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI issued an updated alert on Wednesday warning of heightened terrorism threats in the United States amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The announcement was made to "highlight potential threats" from a "variety of actors" following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which has emboldened foreign terrorist groups to encourage their supporters to "foment violence in the West."

Wednesday's bulletin reflects "a fluid and evolving situation," according to the agencies, and comes as an update to the Oct. 10 and Oct. 18 announcements from the FBI, the DHS and the National Counterterrorism Center.

"The terrorism threat in the Homeland has remained heightened throughout 2023, but recent events have increased the possibility of potential attacks against individuals and institutions in response to developments in the Middle East," the bulletin read.

Since the initial announcement on Oct. 10, the FBI and DHS said "the volume and frequency" of threats against Americans, especially those in the Jewish, Arab Americans and Muslim communities, have increased, heightening concerns over reactions from "violent extremists and "lone offenders."

"While we have no specific information that foreign adversaries are plotting attacks against the homeland, some are seeking to take advantage of the conflict, calling for violence in furtherance of their respective goals," the agencies wrote.

The bulletin noted a few instances over the past two weeks of terrorist organizations, including al-Qaida and ISIS, using their media publications to call for attacks against Americans and Jewish communities.

A warning was also issued about mis- and dis-information circulated online by Iranian media outlets "that risk deepening resentment and evoking strong emotional responses among English-speaking audiences" in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"These outlets are utilizing verifiably doctored or mislabeled images and video footage, inaccurate translations, and misleading content about the conflict with the apparent intent to stoke passions, accelerate the process of radicalization, and lead individuals to engage in targeted violence," the bulletin said.

Americans at home and abroad are urged to remain vigilant and to report threats of violence and suspicious activity to authorities.