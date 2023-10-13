'I'm not leaving': American-born Israeli says his country is resilient and will prevail over Hamas 'savages'

An American-Israeli experienced one of the most terrifying weeks of his life as war broke out in his country after the Hamas ambush, but the teenager told Fox News that Israel would defeat the terrorist "savages" in the end.

"I think terrorism is something that people here in Israel are really used to, but not at this standard," Barak Shmuel told Fox News. "This past week has been one of the scariest weeks of my life."

Hundreds of Israelis, including soldiers, children and the elderly, have been killed, injured or captured since Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Israel, in response, declared war against Hamas and began an assault on Gaza .

"The explosions were ridiculous," Shmuel said. "It was unreal."

Since then, Shmuel, 17, has brought food and water to Israelis too afraid to leave their shelters. A nearby rocket strike shattered windows at his home one day. On another, he heard gunshots.

"The biggest threat is definitely the rockets," he said. "We've had direct hits everywhere. My next door neighbor has a direct hit."

Shmuel was born in the U.S. but five years ago moved to Ashkelon, Israel, with his mom to be closer to family. He was working out with friends when the sirens started blaring during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

He ran home and checked his backyard to see if anyone was there since many of the workers doing construction on his house come from Gaza.

"I had to make sure there was no one there. I was absolutely terrified," Shmuel said. "After I saw there was no one there … I locked myself in completely and ran in and out of the shelter because of the sirens."

Despite rockets flying into Israel, Shmuel drove to his grandparents' house to check on them. He scrambled out of his car to take cover after a siren went off as he was driving.

"I just laid flat down, prayed nothing would happen," he said.

A good friend went missing during the attack. Shmuel learned later that day he'd died.

"He wasn't killed," Shmuel said. "He got slaughtered."

At least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, as well as more than 2,800 Palestinians, including women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. Thousands more have been wounded on both sides, and Hamas is also believed to have taken up to 150 hostages .

"We've been living with these people next to us," Shmuel said. "These people are not people … They're savages."

Hamas terrorists have been accused of brutal acts against Israeli civilians, including raping women and beheading civilians.

"No more Hamas," Shmuel said. "They need to be done."

The American-Israeli believes Israel will end the war swiftly. But despite the ongoing violence, he said he will not leave Israel.

"I'm not leaving. We are strong, and we got this," Shmuel said "It's terrible. This has been a tragedy … but resilience is all about bouncing back, and we're bouncing back."

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to the accompanying video.